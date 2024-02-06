SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean law enforcement officials arrived early Wednesday at impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official residence in the capital Seoul to begin their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police are jointly investigating whether Yoon’s brief martial law declaration on Dec. 3 amounted to an attempted rebellion. They pledged more forceful measures to detain him after the presidential security service blocked their initial efforts on Jan. 3.

Despite a court warrant for Yoon’s detention, the presidential security service has insisted it’s obligated to protect the impeached president and has fortified the compound with barbed wire and rows of buses blocking paths.

Vehicles from the anti-corruption agency were spotted near the residence, while rows of police officers dressed in black jackets were observed approaching its gate.

TV footage showed lawmakers from Yoon’s People Power Party, along with at least one of his lawyers, lined up near the residence’s gate, apparently arguing with anti-corruption officials and police officers attempting to enter.

Hundreds of Yoon’s supporters and critics held competing protests near the residence — one side vowing to protect him, the other calling for his imprisonment— while thousands of police officers in yellow jackets closely monitored the situation, setting up perimeters with buses.