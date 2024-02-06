All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

South Korean authorities arrive at residence of impeached president for 2nd attempt to detain him

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean law enforcement officials arrived early Wednesday at impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official residence in the capital Seoul to begin their second

KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
Police officers stand in front of the gate of the presidential residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Police officers stand in front of the gate of the presidential residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean law enforcement officials arrived early Wednesday at impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official residence in the capital Seoul to begin their second attempt to detain him over his imposition of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police are jointly investigating whether Yoon’s brief martial law declaration on Dec. 3 amounted to an attempted rebellion. They pledged more forceful measures to detain him after the presidential security service blocked their initial efforts on Jan. 3.

Despite a court warrant for Yoon’s detention, the presidential security service has insisted it’s obligated to protect the impeached president and has fortified the compound with barbed wire and rows of buses blocking paths.

Vehicles from the anti-corruption agency were spotted near the residence, while rows of police officers dressed in black jackets were observed approaching its gate.

TV footage showed lawmakers from Yoon’s People Power Party, along with at least one of his lawyers, lined up near the residence’s gate, apparently arguing with anti-corruption officials and police officers attempting to enter.

Hundreds of Yoon’s supporters and critics held competing protests near the residence — one side vowing to protect him, the other calling for his imprisonment— while thousands of police officers in yellow jackets closely monitored the situation, setting up perimeters with buses.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Yoon’s top aide Tuesday pleaded with law enforcement agencies to abandon their efforts to detain him. Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk said Yoon could instead be questioned at a “third site” or at his residence and said the anti-corruption agency and police were trying to drag him out like he was a member of a “South American drug cartel.”

But Yoon Kab-keun, one of the president’s lawyers, said Chung issued the message without consulting them and that the legal team has no immediate plan to make the president available for questioning by investigators.

If investigators manage to detain Yoon Suk Yeol, they will likely ask a court for permission to make a formal arrest. Otherwise, he will be released after 48 hours.

Yoon has not left his official residence in Seoul for weeks, and the presidential security service prevented dozens of investigators from detaining him after a nearly six-hour standoff on Jan. 3.

The National Police Agency has convened multiple meetings of field commanders in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province in recent days to plan their detainment efforts, and the size of those forces fueled speculation that more than a thousand officers could be deployed in a possible multiday operation. The agency and police have openly warned that presidential bodyguards obstructing the execution of the warrant could be arrested.

Yoon declared martial law and deployed troops around the National Assembly on Dec. 3. It lasted only hours before lawmakers managed to get through the blockade and vote to lift the measure.

Yoon's presidential powers were suspended when the opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14, accusing him of rebellion. His fate now rests with the Constitutional Court, which has begun deliberating on whether to formally remove Yoon from office or reject the charges and reinstate him.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Hegseth
WorldJan. 14
Chemicals in sewage sludge fertilizer pose cancer risk, EPA ...
WorldJan. 14
Workers at a California senior home race to evacuate residen...
WorldJan. 14
'Nobody's dying': A look inside how a senior home evacuated ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Canadiens' Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City
WorldJan. 14
Canadiens' Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City
Looming TikTok ban leads some users to look for alternative apps. Here are some that are out there
WorldJan. 14
Looming TikTok ban leads some users to look for alternative apps. Here are some that are out there
Biden administration will announce it's lifting state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba
WorldJan. 14
Biden administration will announce it's lifting state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba
Dozens of survivors and dead pulled from illegal South African mine as hundreds remain underground
WorldJan. 14
Dozens of survivors and dead pulled from illegal South African mine as hundreds remain underground
Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
WorldJan. 14
Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year
USDA documented insects, slime and ‘general filth’ at Boar's Head plants, records show
WorldJan. 14
USDA documented insects, slime and ‘general filth’ at Boar's Head plants, records show
What Americans think about Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary pick
WorldJan. 14
What Americans think about Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary pick
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
WorldJan. 14
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy