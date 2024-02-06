All sections
WorldNovember 22, 2024

South Korea finds Russia supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in return for its troops

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in exchange for it sending troops, a top South Korean official said Friday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an opening ceremony of a defense exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an opening ceremony of a defense exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korea's National Security Director Shin Wonsik delivers a speech at a conference in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)
South Korea's National Security Director Shin Wonsik delivers a speech at a conference in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S., South Korea and others say North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. What Russia would give North Korea in return has been the focus of keen attention.

National Security Director Shin Wonsik told a SBS TV program Friday that South Korea has found Russia has provided anti-air missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defense network for Pyongyang, the capital.

Shin says Russia has also give diverse economic assistance to North Korea.

Seoul and Washington have voiced worries about possible Russian transfers of sensitive nuclear and missile technology to North Korea.

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday that North Korea had recently sent additional artillery systems to Russia as well. Last month, the National Intelligence Service said that North Korea had sent more than 13,000 containers of artillery, missiles and other conventional arms to Russia since August 2023 to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

Earlier this week, North Korea and Russia reached a new agreement for expanding economic cooperation following high-level talks in Pyongyang this week, according to the countries’ state-run media.

