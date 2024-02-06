SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in exchange for it sending troops, a top South Korean official said Friday.

The U.S., South Korea and others say North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. What Russia would give North Korea in return has been the focus of keen attention.

National Security Director Shin Wonsik told a SBS TV program Friday that South Korea has found Russia has provided anti-air missiles and other equipment to reinforce its air defense network for Pyongyang, the capital.