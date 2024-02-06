YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Employees at a South Carolina compound that breeds monkeys for medical research have recaptured five more animals that escaped last week from an enclosure that wasn't fully locked.

As of Monday afternoon, 30 of the 43 monkeys that made it outside the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee are back in the company's custody unharmed, police said in a statement.

Most if not all of the Rhesus macaques appeared to stay close to the compound after their escape Wednesday and Alpha Genesis employees have been watching them and luring them back with food, officials said.

They cooed at the monkeys remaining inside and interacted with the primates still inside the fence, the company told police.

Veterinarians have been examining the animals that were brought back and initial reports indicate they are all in good health, police said.