CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Athol Fugard, South Africa's foremost dramatist who explored the pervasiveness of apartheid in such searing works as "The Blood Knot" and "’Master Harold’... and the Boys," has died. He was 92.

The South African government confirmed Fugard's death and said the country “has lost one of its greatest literary and theatrical icons, whose work shaped the cultural and social landscape of our nation.”

Six of Fugard's plays landed on Broadway, including two productions of “’Master Harold’... and the Boys,” in 1982 and 2003.

Because Fugard’s best-known plays center on the suffering caused by the apartheid policies of South Africa's white-minority government, some among Fugard's audience abroad were surprised to find he was white himself.

“’Master Harold’... and the Boys” is a Tony Award-nominated work set in a South African tea shop in 1950. It centers on the relationship between the son of the white owner and two Black servants who have served as surrogate parents. One rainy afternoon, the bonds between the characters are stressed to breaking point when the young man begins to abuse his elders.

“In plain words, just get on with your job," the boy tells one servant. "My mother is right. She’s always warning me about allowing you to get too familiar. Well, this time you’ve gone too far. It’s going to stop right now. You’re only a servant in here, and don’t forget it.”

When it opened in Johannesburg in 1983 — at the height of apartheid — in the audience was anti-apartheid activist Desmond Tutu. "I thought it was something for which you don't applaud. The first response is weeping," Tutu, who died in 2021, said after the final curtain. “It's saying something we know, that we've said so often about what this country does to human relations.”

"The Road to Mecca," with its three white characters, touches on apartheid of a different sort. It concerns an adventurous artist named Miss Helen, at odds with and cut off from the rigid and unyielding Afrikaners around her. It's her eccentric artwork that severs her from society and makes her the subject of a fight for control.

A production opened in San Francisco in 2023, prompting the San Francisco Chronicle's theater critic to note that “its central concern — how to deal with people who are aging and alone — feels ripe for our own moment of declining birth rates and increasing life expectancy amid a fraying social safety net.”

Fugard once told an interviewer that the best theater in Africa would come from South Africa because the country's "daily tally of injustice and brutality has forced a maturity of thinking and feeling and an awareness of basic values I do not find equaled anywhere in Africa."

Fugard was born in Middleburg in the semiarid Karoo on June 11, 1932. His father was an English-Irish man whose joy was playing jazz piano. His mother was Afrikaans, descended from South Africa's early Dutch-German settlers, and earned the family's income by running a store.