All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 28, 2024

South African retrospective exhibition honors the colorful work of artist Esther Mahlangu

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A boldly patterned BMW stands at the entrance of the Wits Arts Museum in the vibrant Johannesburg neighborhood of Braamfontein.

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's iconic BMW 525i is seen on display at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's iconic BMW 525i is seen on display at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's work is displayed at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's work is displayed at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A visitor looks at a timeline of renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's life on display at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)
A visitor looks at a timeline of renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's life on display at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's work is displayed at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)
Renowned South African artist Esther Mahlangu's work is displayed at the Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mogomotsi Magome)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A boldly patterned BMW stands at the entrance of the Wits Arts Museum in the vibrant Johannesburg neighborhood of Braamfontein.

Its bright geometric shapes are part of 89-year-old South African artist Esther Mahlangu ’s unmistakable style. The car is the centerpiece of an exhibition honoring her and her work.

The BMW, commissioned by the German manufacturer in 1991, is among Mahlangu’s most well-known works and has been returned to South Africa this year after more than 30 years abroad.

Exhibition curator Nontobeko Ntombela also has included pieces that document the struggles of Nelson Mandela, who was released after almost three decades in prison and became South Africa's first Black president when the country transitioned from white minority rule to democracy in 1994.

These include a letter Mahlangu wrote to Mandela thanking him for the sacrifices he made for the country.

She is respected for persevering with art at a time when Black artists, especially women, were hardly acknowledged.

“Mahlangu dared to travel an uncharted path during a time when Black women artists were systemically overlooked. I hope when people see just how much she has done, they will realize the magnitude of what she has offered to the arts,” Ntombela said.

The retrospective also includes a documentary about the artist, where she tells the story of her rural upbringing and her Ndebele culture.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For decades, Mahlangu has used her talent to promote that culture, becoming arguably the southern African ethnic group's most recognized representative.

Ntombela said much of the publicly available information about Mahlangu tends to repeat the same narratives, including her first international show in Paris in 1989.

“Some tend to overly emphasize the culture without the balance of discussing her work as an art form. The exhibition tries to complicate this and hopefully offers an opportunity of how her art moves across these different fields and disciplines," the curator said.

Some of the artworks showing umgwalo, or traditional Ndebele painting, were borrowed from collections locally and abroad. Ntombela said it took about two years to secure them.

“Numerous works are under the ownership of international collectors, so we needed a lot of funds to bring a lot of her work back to South Africa,” she said.

Mahlangu is a recipient of one of South Africa's highest national awards, the Order of Ikhamanga in silver, which is awarded by the head of state.

She briefly attended the launch of the exhibition last month but lives quietly in Mpumalanga province, where her colorfully decorated home remains an attraction for local and international tourists.

The exhibition will run until April 17 before it embarks on an international tour starting in the United States in early 2026.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 28
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' die...
WorldDec. 28
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotech...
WorldDec. 28
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of sa...
WorldDec. 28
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
WorldDec. 28
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
WorldDec. 28
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
Will New Year's Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers
WorldDec. 28
Will New Year's Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers
Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say
WorldDec. 28
Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
WorldDec. 28
Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia
State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform
WorldDec. 28
State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform
Winning ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in California, Mega Millions says
WorldDec. 28
Winning ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in California, Mega Millions says
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78
WorldDec. 28
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy