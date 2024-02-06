DALLAS (AP) — Shortly after striking a record $765 million, 15-year contract for Juan Soto with the New York Mets, agent Scott Boras walked into Nick & Sam's, a restaurant near the winter meetings hotel, with about a dozen of his staff.

They were given a bottle of celebratory champagne and dined on deviled eggs, crab, shrimp and a New York strip steak — appropriate given that the Mets had stripped the All-Star outfielder from the rival Yankees.

“Scott is coming with his army of personnel. It was kind of like the `Gladiator,'” said Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who watched from across the steakhouse Sunday night.

Soto's deal, the largest and longest in baseball history, was pending a physical. The agreement reverberated across the winter meetings and stung the Yankees, who on Sunday morning had raised their offer to $760 million over 16 years from $712.5 million for 15 years.

“My first thought is that my oldest kid is going to be 28 when he’s done playing. That really puts it in perspective for me,” San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone learned of Soto's decision when his flight arrived in Dallas.

“Literally that the wheels hit the runway and the alert hit my phone that he had signed with the Mets,” Boone recalled.

He texted an emoji of a face to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, a former Yankees coach. Mendoza wasn't sure what Boone meant.

“I sent him another face,” Mendoza said Monday, shrugging his shoulders.

Soto's deal, which includes a $75 million signing bonus, would rise to $805 million if the Mets exercise their right to void Soto's ability to opt out after the 2029 season.

“I was shocked when I saw the bonus. My goodness,” said Cincinnati manager Terry Francona, thinking about the implications for prices other teams will have to pay for players. “I think it makes it harder, but I certainly don’t begrudge teams for doing it if they can. They’re not breaking the rules. We’re going to have to make really good decisions, and we’re not going to be able to outspend on mistakes, so we have to limit those.”

Soto's deal sparked even greater expectations in a free agent market that includes pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, first basemen Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder Anthony Santander.

“I think everybody’s intent is hopefully to land their planes as soon as possible, whether it’s trades or free agency,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Some teams have feared the economic might of Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, whose team has been baseball's biggest spender during the last two years.

“We want to win and we have an owner that is willing to do whatever it takes,” Mendoza said.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns wouldn't discuss Soto because the deal wasn't finalized.