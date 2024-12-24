If she has the voice of an angel, and the face of an angel, she must be an Angel.

Angel Blue, that is.

The American soprano, one of the most admired singers of her generation, is headlining the Metropolitan Opera’s first new production of Verdi’s “Aida” in 36 years. Blue, now 40, debuted at the Met in 2017 as Mimi in Puccini’s “La Boheme” and has become a fixture at the house, starring in two opening nights and this fall portraying the lead character in Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar.”

But “Aida” is something else. The title role of the enslaved Ethiopian princess torn between love for an Egyptian warrior and loyalty to her country represents the pinnacle of Verdi’s mature vocal style. It demands power, flexibility and the ability to spin out long phrases, while conveying the dramatic intensity of the character’s emotional turmoil.

It also comes weighted with history, especially for a Black soprano at the Met, where Leontyne Price embodied the role from her first performance in 1961 until her retirement in 1985.

“I don’t think I’m the next Leontyne Price, but I’ve definitely looked at her my whole life as an example of someone to model myself after,” Blue said in an interview after a day of rehearsal.

“Sometimes in opera there’s an intimidation factor because of those who come before us,” she added. “But when it’s somebody who I look up to, I feel like, OK it’s my turn. Thank you so much, it’s because of you I’m here.”

Blue’s turn comes on New Year’s Eve, when Michael Mayer’s production opens before a sold-out house with a cast that includes tenor Piotr Beczala as her lover, Radames, mezzo Judit Kutasi as her rival, Amneris, and baritone Quinn Kelsey as her father, Amonasro. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts. The Jan. 25 matinee will be broadcast live in HD to movie theaters worldwide.

Blue was less than a year old when Price made her Met farewell, so she never got to hear her live in opera. But her father, a classically trained gospel singer and pastor, loved her recordings and — according to family lore — pronounced shortly after Blue was born that she would be “the next Leontyne Price.”

“My beautiful dad, he was just enamored of her,” Blue said. “It was like a thought that came into his heart when I took my first breath.”