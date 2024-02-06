Some notable quotes from Jimmy Carter's funeral

Jimmy Carter was remembered at his funeral Thursday at Washington National Cathedral as a man of “character” and “something of a miracle” with “prophetic” vision.

From relatives to former aides and the current president, a look at some of the memorable and quotable moments from Carter's funeral:

President Joe Biden

Repeating “character” several times as Carter’s chief attribute, Biden said the former president taught him the imperative that “everyone should be treated with dignity and respect.”

“We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor,” Biden said, also noting the importance of standing up to “abuse in power.”

“The very journey of our nation is a walk of sheer faith, to do the work, to be the country we say we are, to be the country we say we want to be,” Biden said. “Today many think he was from a bygone era, but in reality he saw well into the future.”

“I miss him, but I take solace in knowing that he and Rosalynn are reunited again,” he concluded. “To the entire Carter family, thank you — and I mean this sincerely — for sharing them both with America and the world. We love you all.”

Jason Carter

“His political life and his presidency, for me, was not just ahead of its time. It was prophetic,” Carter's grandson said.

"He had the courage and strength to stick to his principles even when they were politically unpopular. As governor of Georgia half a century ago, he preached an end to racial discrimination and an end to mass incarceration. As president in the 1970s, as you’ve heard, he protected more land than any other president in history.