All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 25, 2024

So you're gathering with relatives whose politics are different. Here are some tips for the holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — There's no place like home for the holidays. And that may not necessarily be a good thing.

DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)
(AP Illustration/Annie Ng)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — There's no place like home for the holidays. And that may not necessarily be a good thing.

In the wake of the very contentious and divisive 2024 presidential election, the upcoming celebration of Thanksgiving and the ramp-up of the winter holiday season could be a boon for some — a respite from the events of the larger world in the gathering of family and loved ones. Hours and even days spent with people who have played the largest roles in our lives. Another chapter in a lifetime of memories.

That's one scenario.

For others, that same period — particularly because of the polarizing presidential campaign — is something to dread. There is the likelihood of disagreements, harsh words, hurt feelings and raised voices looming large.

Those who make a study of people and their relationships to each other in an increasingly complex 21st-century say there are choices that those with potentially fraught personal situations can make — things to do and things to avoid — that could help them and their families get through this time with a minimum of open conflict and a chance at getting to the point of the holidays in the first place.

DO assess honestly where you are with it all

For those who feel strongly about the election's outcome, and know that the people they would be spending the holiday feel just as strongly in the other direction, take the time to honestly assess if you're ready to spend time together in THIS moment, barely a few weeks after Election Day — and a time when feelings are still running high.

The answer might be that you're not, and it might be better to take a temporary break, says Justin Jones-Fosu, author of “I Respectfully Disagree: How to Have Difficult Conversations in a Divided World.”

“You have to assess your own readiness,” he says, “Each person is going be very different in this.”

He emphasizes that it's not about taking a permanent step back. “Right now is that moment that we’re talking about because it’s still so fresh. Christmas may be different.”

DON’T miss the bigger picture of what the holiday is all about

Keep focused on why why you decided to go in the first place, Jones-Fosu says. Maybe it’s because there’s a relative there you don’t get to see often, or a loved one is getting up in age, or your kids want to see their cousins. Keeping that reason in mind could help you get through the time.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DO set boundaries

If you decide getting together is the way to go, but you know politics is still a dicey subject, set a goal of making the holiday a politics-free zone and stick with it, says Karl Pillemer, a professor at Cornell University whose work includes research on family estrangement.

“Will a political conversation change anyone’s mind?" he says. “If there is no possibility of changing anyone’s mind, then create a demilitarized zone and don’t talk about it.”

DON’T take the bait

Let’s be honest. Sometimes, despite best efforts and intentions to keep the holiday gathering politics- and drama-free, there’s someone who’s got something to say and is going to say it.

In that case, avoid getting drawn into it, says Tracy Hutchinson, a professor in the graduate clinical mental health counseling program at the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

“Not to take the hook is one of the most important things, and it is challenging,” she says. After all, you don’t have to go to every argument you’re invited to.

DO think about what will happen after the holiday

If you risk getting caught up in the moment, consider engaging in what Pillemer calls “forward mapping.” This involves thinking medium and long term rather than just about right now — strategy rather than tactics. Maybe imagine yourself six months from now looking back on the dinner and thinking about the memories you'd want to have.

“Think about how you would like to remember this holiday,” he says. “Do you want to remember it with your brother and sister-in-law storming out and going home because you’ve had a two-hour argument?”

DON'T feel you have to be there uninterrupted

Things getting intense? Defuse the situation. Walk away. And it doesn't have to be in a huff. Sometimes a calm and collected time out is just what you — and the family — might need.

Says Hutchinson: “If they do start to do something like that, you could say, `I’ve got to make this phone call. I’ve got to go to the bathroom. I’m going to take a walk around the block.'"

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 25
Israel launches new airstrikes on Lebanon as leaders draw cl...
WorldNov. 25
Joe Biden begins final White House holiday season with turke...
WorldNov. 25
Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleybal...
WorldNov. 25
Bah, humbug! Vandal smashes Ebenezer Scrooge's tombstone use...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Democrats plan to elect new party leader just days after Trump's inauguration
WorldNov. 25
Democrats plan to elect new party leader just days after Trump's inauguration
Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump
WorldNov. 25
Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St back in AP Top 25
WorldNov. 25
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St back in AP Top 25
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for first time in history
WorldNov. 25
UCLA moves up to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll for first time in history
Thanksgiving Travel Latest: Airport strikes, staffing and weather could impact holiday travelers
WorldNov. 25
Thanksgiving Travel Latest: Airport strikes, staffing and weather could impact holiday travelers
Donald Trump Jr. emerges as a political force of his own as he helps his father launch a second term
WorldNov. 25
Donald Trump Jr. emerges as a political force of his own as he helps his father launch a second term
At the crossroads of news and opinion, 'Morning Joe' hosts grapple with aftermath of Trump meeting
WorldNov. 25
At the crossroads of news and opinion, 'Morning Joe' hosts grapple with aftermath of Trump meeting
PHOTO COLLECTION: Violence Against Women Demonstrations
WorldNov. 25
PHOTO COLLECTION: Violence Against Women Demonstrations
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy