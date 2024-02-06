HONOLULU (AP) — Snow fell on Hawaii's tallest peak this week, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland. The summit area of Mauna Kea on the Big Island got about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of white powder.

Hawaii is better known for its warm weather, beaches and rainforests. But it's not unusual for snow to fall at the higher elevations on Mauna Kea during the wetter, winter months.

The summit is so high — it sits 13,803 feet (4,207 meters) above sea level — that temperatures there can drop below freezing year-round, creating the potential for snow during any month.

This week, an upper level disturbance brought colder temperatures as moisture came in from the east and moved over the islands Sunday through Monday, said Maureen Ballard, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.