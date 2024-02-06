All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 31, 2024

Snow in Hawaii? Cold air and moisture deliver snow to the state's tallest mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — Snow fell on Hawaii's tallest peak this week, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland. The summit area of

AUDREY McAVOY, Associated Press
This image made from video provided by Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope, shows snow on the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope via AP)
This image made from video provided by Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope, shows snow on the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONOLULU (AP) — Snow fell on Hawaii's tallest peak this week, briefly turning the mountaintop into a winter wonderland. The summit area of Mauna Kea on the Big Island got about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of white powder.

Hawaii is better known for its warm weather, beaches and rainforests. But it's not unusual for snow to fall at the higher elevations on Mauna Kea during the wetter, winter months.

The summit is so high — it sits 13,803 feet (4,207 meters) above sea level — that temperatures there can drop below freezing year-round, creating the potential for snow during any month.

This week, an upper level disturbance brought colder temperatures as moisture came in from the east and moved over the islands Sunday through Monday, said Maureen Ballard, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Combination of cold temperatures and moisture equals snow when it’s below freezing,” Ballard said.

Webcams mounted on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope showed the ground covered in white shortly after sunrise on Monday. Two days later, the cameras showed the snow was gone.

Nobody lives on Mauna Kea's summit, which is sacred to many Native Hawaiians. Centuries-old stories say Mauna Kea is the first-born son of the sky father and earth mother.

The limited light pollution and dry atmosphere at the mountain top also make it one of the world's best places to observe the night sky. Astronomers have built about a dozen telescopes at the summit, leading to Nobel Prize-winning discoveries and some of the first images of planets outside our solar system.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy