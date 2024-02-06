Smoke in the cockpit prompts Hawaiian flight's return to Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A Hawaiian airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to the Seattle airport Monday shortly after takeoff due to reports of smoke in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airbus A330 took off at about 1 p.m. from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members. It was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew reported fumes in the flight deck, Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Marissa Villegas told The Associated Press in an email.

The FAA is investigating the incident on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21.