WorldNovember 9, 2024

Slower winds aid firefighters battling destructive blaze in California

Firefighters work against the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A home burns in the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Louie Gonzalez, foreground, and his mother, Kathy, background center, visit Kathy's home devastated in the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A burned vehicle sits among a destroyed home in the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California firefighters on Saturday were gaining ground on a wildfire that ravaged more than 130 structures as gusty winds subsided with favorable weather conditions expected through the weekend.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County held at 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers) and was 17% contained, Fire Operations Section Chief Clint Swensen said. The fire broke out Wednesday and exploded in size amid the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday. Smoky air hung over the area Saturday because of fairly light winds ranging between five and 10 mph (eight and 16 kph), the very conditions that were aiding firefighters, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It's very favorable for the weekend,” Kittell said. “Good for firefighting efforts but not great for air quality.”

Some forecasts showed winds returning to the area Tuesday but not to the extent seen last week, Kittell said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

