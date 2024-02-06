Skipping this year's March Madness brackets? It's not just you

WASHINGTON (AP) — In East Lansing, Michigan, college sports often dominate conversations — especially in March, when everyone seems to be filling out their NCAA brackets.

Jessica Caruss would know; she has lived in the area for most of her life. She loves sports, and she's a Michigan State fan, but she won't be drawing up a March Madness bracket that shows her team (or any team) winning it all.

“Oh, I’m aware. I just don’t do brackets or anything," Caruss said. "I don’t gamble; I don’t see the appeal of it. For me it’s not a rush. It’s stressful.”

She's far from alone in bypassing the brackets. As the annual tournament kicks off, some Americans skip the madness — or at least they don't try to predict who will win. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they “never” fill out a bracket for the NCAA men’s or women’s basketball tournament.

This group leans more female: About 6 in 10 bracket avoiders are women.

“I'm probably not going to watch. I have not really been into it in quite some time,” Caruss said. “I’ve never understood the March madness.”

Other bracket avoiders plan to watch tournament games but won't predict winners. Chris Lara lives in Belvidere, Illinois, but supports UCLA because of his California roots. Both the UCLA women’s and men’s basketball teams will be competing in the NCAA tournament, and he plans to cheer them on. But he doesn’t feel confident in his ability to determine the winners for every match-up in a bracket.

“I don’t have the knowledge to pick the teams correctly or to know the ones that are the best,” Lara said. “I would just go with my heart and pick teams. ... And then it wouldn’t work out well.”

For some people, the madness is barely registering.