Significant milestones in life and career of Jimmy Carter

— Oct. 1, 1924: James Earl Carter Jr. is born in Plains, Georgia, son of James Sr. and Lillian Gordy Carter.

— June 1946: Carter graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy.

— July 1946: Carter marries Rosalynn Smith, in Plains. They have four children, John William (“Jack”), born 1947; James Earl 3rd (“Chip”), 1950; Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff), 1952; and Amy Lynn, 1967.

— 1946-1953: Carter serves in a Navy nuclear submarine program, attaining rank of lieutenant commander.

— Summer 1953: Carter resigns from the Navy, returns to Plains after father’s death.

— 1953-1971: Carter helps run the family peanut farm and warehouse business.

— 1963-1966: Carter serves in the Georgia state Senate.

— 1966: Carter tries unsuccessfully for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

— November 1970: Carter is elected governor of Georgia. Serves 1971-75.

— Dec. 12, 1974: Carter announces a presidential bid. Atlanta newspaper answers with headline: “Jimmy Who?”

— January 1976: Carter leads the Democratic field in Iowa, a huge campaign boost that also helps to establish Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

— July 1976: Carter accepts the Democratic nomination and announces Sen. Walter Mondale of Minnesota as running mate.

— November 1976: Carter defeats President Gerald R. Ford, winning 51% of the vote and 297 electoral votes to Ford’s 240.

— January 1977: Carter is sworn in as the 39th president of the United States. On his first full day in office, he pardons most Vietnam-era draft evaders.

—September 1977: U.S. and Panama sign treaties to return the Panama Canal back to Panama in 1999. Senate narrowly ratifies them in 1978.

— September 1978: Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Carter sign Camp David accords, which lead to a peace deal between Egypt and Israel the following year.

— June 15-18, 1979: Carter attends a summit with Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in Vienna that leads to the signing of the SALT II treaty.

— November 1979: Iranian militants storm the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 hostages. All survive and are freed minutes after Carter leaves office in January 1981.

— April 1980: The Mariel boatlift begins, sending tens of thousands of Cubans to the U.S. Many are criminals and psychiatric patients set free by Cuban leader Fidel Castro, creating a major foreign policy crisis.

— April 1980: An attempt by the U.S. to free hostages fails when a helicopter crashes into a transport plane in Iran, killing eight servicemen.

— Nov. 4, 1980: Carter is denied a second term by Ronald Reagan, who wins 51.6% of the popular vote to 41.7% for Carter and 6.7% to independent John Anderson.

— 1982: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter co-found The Carter Center in Atlanta, whose mission is to resolve conflicts, protect human rights and prevent disease around the world.

— September 1984: The Carters spend a week building Habitat for Humanity houses, launching what becomes the annual Carter Work Project.

— October 1986: A dedication is held for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. The center includes the Carter Presidential Library and Museum and Carter Center offices.

— 1989: Carter leads the Carter Center’s first election monitoring mission, declaring Panamanian Gen. Manuel Noriega’s election fraudulent.

— May 1992: Carter meets with Mikhail and Raisa Gorbachev at the Carter Center to discuss forming the Gorbachev Foundation.

— June 1994: Carter plays a key role in North Korea nuclear disarmament talks.

— September 1994: Carter leads a delegation to Haiti, arranging terms to avoid a U.S. invasion and return President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power.

— December 1994: Carter negotiates tentative cease-fire in Bosnia.

— March 1995: Carter mediates cease-fire in Sudan’s war with southern rebels.

— September 1995: Carter travels to Africa to advance the peace process in more troubled areas.