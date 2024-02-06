RAFAH CROSSING, Egypt (AP) — A group of 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children began crossing to Egypt for treatment through Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, the first opening of the border since Israel captured it nearly nine months ago.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing represents a significant breakthrough that bolsters the ceasefire deal Israel and Hamas agreed to earlier this month. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing after Hamas released the last living female hostages in Gaza.

Egyptian television showed an Palestinian Red Cross ambulance pulling up to the crossing gate, and several children were brought out on stretchers and transferred to ambulances on the Egyptian side. Gaza's Health Ministry said around 60 family members were accompanying the children.

The children are the first in what are meant to be regular evacuations of Palestinians through the crossing for treatment abroad. Over the past 15 months, Israel’s campaign against Hamas in retaliation for the militants’ Oct. 7, 2023 on southern Israel has decimated Gaza’s health sector, leaving most of its hospitals out of operation. Care for the population has been crippled, even as tens of thousands of Palestinians were wounded by Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza’s Health Ministry, said more than 6,000 patients were ready to be evacuated abroad, and more than 12,000 patients were in urgent need of treatment. He said the small numbers set to be evacuated will not cover the need, “and we hope the number will increase.”

Rafah is Gaza’s only crossing that does not enter into Israel. Israeli forces closed the Rafah crossing in early May after seizing it during an offensive on the southern city. Egypt shut down its side of the passage in protest.