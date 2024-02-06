All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 1, 2025

Sick and wounded children begin crossing from Gaza to Egypt in first opening in months

RAFAH CROSSING, Egypt (AP) — A group of 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children began crossing to Egypt for treatment through Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, the first opening of the border since Israel captured it nearly nine months ago.

AHMED HATEM and AMR NABIL, Associated Press
A Palestinian girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip waits inside an ambulance before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A Palestinian girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip waits inside an ambulance before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is carried by medics before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A Palestinian girl wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is carried by medics before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait inside an ambulance before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait inside an ambulance before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip wait before crossing the Rafah border into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy is comforted before leaving to the Rafah crossing into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A boy is comforted before leaving to the Rafah crossing into Egypt, as wounded and sick Palestinians are allowed to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment, in Khan Younis, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAFAH CROSSING, Egypt (AP) — A group of 50 sick and wounded Palestinian children began crossing to Egypt for treatment through Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Saturday, the first opening of the border since Israel captured it nearly nine months ago.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing represents a significant breakthrough that bolsters the ceasefire deal Israel and Hamas agreed to earlier this month. Israel agreed to reopen the crossing after Hamas released the last living female hostages in Gaza.

Egyptian television showed an Palestinian Red Cross ambulance pulling up to the crossing gate, and several children were brought out on stretchers and transferred to ambulances on the Egyptian side. Gaza's Health Ministry said around 60 family members were accompanying the children.

The children are the first in what are meant to be regular evacuations of Palestinians through the crossing for treatment abroad. Over the past 15 months, Israel’s campaign against Hamas in retaliation for the militants’ Oct. 7, 2023 on southern Israel has decimated Gaza’s health sector, leaving most of its hospitals out of operation. Care for the population has been crippled, even as tens of thousands of Palestinians were wounded by Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza’s Health Ministry, said more than 6,000 patients were ready to be evacuated abroad, and more than 12,000 patients were in urgent need of treatment. He said the small numbers set to be evacuated will not cover the need, “and we hope the number will increase.”

Rafah is Gaza’s only crossing that does not enter into Israel. Israeli forces closed the Rafah crossing in early May after seizing it during an offensive on the southern city. Egypt shut down its side of the passage in protest.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Even before the Gaza war began, the Rafah crossing represented a crucial escape valve from the territory. An Israeli-Egyptian blockade aimed at containing Hamas has crippled health facilities and infrastructure in Gaza for the past 15 years. Palestinians routinely applied for permission to travel outside the territory for lifesaving treatments not available in Gaza, including chemotherapy.

It took some diplomatic gymnastics to reopen the crossing and overcome security disputes between Israeli, Egyptian and Palestinian officials. Hamas had overseen the border since 2007, when it took control of Gaza from its rival, the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, or PA, after winning parliamentary elections in 2006.

Management of the crossing is a sensitive issue. Israel accused Hamas of using its control of the border to smuggle weapons — a claim Egypt has denied. Israel has also refused to allow the Palestinian Authority to officially take over management of the crossing.

Instead, the crossing will be staffed by Palestinians from Gaza who previously served as border officers with the PA, but they will not be allowed to wear official PA insignia, a European diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to brief the media. Israel has screened the officers to ensure they have no affiliation with Hamas, the European diplomat added.

European Union monitors will also be present, as they were before 2007.

Negotiations on the second phase of the deal — which calls for a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of any remaining hostages — are supposed to begin Monday. Israel has resisted the notion that the PA would control postwar Gaza.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 1
LeBron, Lindsey Vonn, Ronaldo keep going; Faster, stronger a...
WorldFeb. 1
Tie-dye and dancing bears: Grammy weekend begins with Gratef...
WorldFeb. 1
Middle East latest: Hamas frees 3 hostages as part of ceasef...
WorldFeb. 1
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Month January 2025.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A medical plane carrying a child patient and 5 others crashes in Philadelphia, setting homes ablaze
WorldFeb. 1
A medical plane carrying a child patient and 5 others crashes in Philadelphia, setting homes ablaze
Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal
WorldFeb. 1
Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal
Hamas to release 3 male hostages, Israel to release dozens of Palestinian prisoners under ceasefire
WorldFeb. 1
Hamas to release 3 male hostages, Israel to release dozens of Palestinian prisoners under ceasefire
Thousands of followers of a Sufi Muslim brotherhood celebrate a sacred date in Senegal
WorldFeb. 1
Thousands of followers of a Sufi Muslim brotherhood celebrate a sacred date in Senegal
A deadly flight out of Wichita has one of America's most historic aviation cities reeling
WorldFeb. 1
A deadly flight out of Wichita has one of America's most historic aviation cities reeling
Things to know about how Trump's policies target transgender people
WorldFeb. 1
Things to know about how Trump's policies target transgender people
An air ambulance has crashed in Philadelphia. What to know about air medical transport
WorldFeb. 1
An air ambulance has crashed in Philadelphia. What to know about air medical transport
Peace prospects look bleak in Myanmar as a civil war rages
WorldFeb. 1
Peace prospects look bleak in Myanmar as a civil war rages
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy