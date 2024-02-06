Shootings kill 2 and wound 6 during Halloween celebrations in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and six others were wounded in two shootings that took place among crowds during Halloween celebrations in Orlando early Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city’s downtown shortly after 1 a.m. A second shooting minutes later happened within a short distance of officers and they quickly made an arrest, the city's police Chief Eric Smith said during a briefing Friday morning.

The six wounded, who range in age from 19 to 39, were transported to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, Smith said.

A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody, said Smith, who showed video from street security cameras and a police body camera showing the two shootings and the suspect's arrest at the second shooting location.