OSHU CITY, Japan (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's hometown in northern Japan is a rural place, famous for its high-quality Maesawa beef, its history of making traditional ironware and the intense green hills and mountains that surround it.

Japanese call such places “inaka” — roughly translated as the “countryside.” No glitz, quiet streets and up north — cold winters. It's only 300 miles (500 kilometers) from Tokyo, but it seems further away.

These days, Oshu City is most famous for Ohtani himself, and the intense pride local people show for one of the game's greatest ever players. He started in the local Little League with the Mizusawa Pirates, played for Hanamaki Higashi High School — a route that led him to the World Series. His Los Angeles Dodgers lead the New York Yankees 3-0, and fans here will be tuned in when LA tries to clinch the title early Wednesday morning local time.

The town honors Ohtani at every turn. And to experience it, start first with hairdresser Hironobu Kanno's salon called “Seems.”

The hair salon that became a shrine to Shohei Ohtani

The waiting room is a museum dedicated to Ohtani with about 300 artifacts hung, stacked and squeezed into every corner. Even more items are in storage.

There are signed Dodgers and Angels jerseys, dozen of autographed baseballs, bats, shoes, caps, gloves, bobbleheads, photos of Othani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka, shirts emblazoned with images of his dog Decopin (Decoy in English), stuffed animals, pillows and life-size cutouts of the superstar.

Kanno said many fans come to town on a kind of “pilgrimage," and his shop is often part of that.

“My customers and those who come to visit Ohtani’s hometown really enjoy seeing the collection, and I think it is a very effective way for them to feel closer to Ohtani," he said.

The collecting began innocently when Kanno attended a baseball game on May 23, 2013 — the first professional game in which Ohtani batted and pitched. This was for Japan’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and Kanno came back with a ball signed by Ohtani.

“When I put the ball with Ohtani’s autograph in my salon, the customers were very happy to see it,” Kanno said. “So I started to collect goods little by little.”

The rest is history.

He said his most treasured item is a cap signed by Japanese players who defeated the United States in the final of last year's World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome.

Nanno confessed that the cost of Ohtani goods keeps rising. He suggested he'd spent about 10 million yen — perhaps $100,000 — on Ohtani merchandise over a decade, and guessed the value might be five or six times as much.

He said he’d never met Ohtani nor his mother and father — Toru and Kayako — and the superstar has never seen the collection. He said eventually, he'd like to see it in a real museum and added he wasn't in it for financial gain.