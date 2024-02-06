LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani sat behind a small table and waited.

Across the center field plaza at Dodger Stadium, a horde of media listened for the signal. Once it came, the stampede was on. Reporters and photographers ran, ignoring security's commands to walk, in a beeline to reach Ohtani first.

Minus any screaming, it could have been the Beatles playing Dodger Stadium in 1966.

“That’s what I do whenever he shows up in the clubhouse,” Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell joked.

Thursday's chaos was likely just the start as the Dodgers and New York Yankees prepared for Friday night's World Series opener.

“It just feels like it has finally arrived,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

He may well have been talking about himself.

“I have been watching the World Series every year and watching in the sense of disappointment because I couldn’t play in one," Ohtani said, referring to his six losing seasons with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Dodgers on a $700 million contract last offseason. “But this year, I’m able to participate in one and very much looking forward to it.”

Ohtanimania has come to the Fall Classic. Renowned for his unprecedented two-way skills, Ohtani hasn't pitched this season while recovering from right elbow surgery. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts re-affirmed Thursday there's no chance Ohtani takes the mound against New York.

“There is no possibility, none whatsoever,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Thank you for asking.”

But all eyes are still on him — not a new phenomenon for the 30-year-old international star.

Ohtani appeared unruffled by the pushing and shoving and wall of cameras and mics pointed at him. He rested his arms on the table, his fingers laced together, a slight smile on his boyish face.

“The guy never wavers,” said Honeywell, wearing a T-shirt commemorating Ohtani's historic 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. “He is as advertised.”

Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus managed Ohtani and the Angels in 2019. Ohtani played a shortened season that year since he was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the start and had knee surgery near the end.

“It wouldn’t shock me if he went 60-60 and 20 wins a year from now,” Ausmus said. “This guy is the greatest baseball player ever and there’s not a close second.”

Ohtani has just three homers and no stolen bases this postseason after 54 homers and 59 steals during the regular season. He's batting .286 with 10 RBIs, hitting 6 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

“He is like a unicorn," Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. “But we got one of our own.”