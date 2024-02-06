NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.

Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 4-2 victory in Game 2 at Los Angeles.

But the superstar slugger has been cleared to play Monday night, Roberts told ESPN in a text message Sunday. Roberts was set to speak to media at Yankee Stadium later Sunday.

Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Series and is two wins shy of its second championship in five years.

Roberts said on Saturday night that Ohtani “had a little left shoulder subluxation” and would get image testing either Saturday night or Sunday.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the seventh on a feetfirst slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.