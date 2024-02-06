TOKYO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani an unprecedented $700 million contract hoping to drive interest — and the dollars that come with it — from fans across the Pacific.

It seems to be working. He's the main attraction as the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open the MLB regular season on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome.

He's also producing off the field, the marquee name at a sprawling souvenir store that fills an exhibition hall in the Tokyo Dome complex.

MLB calls the setup its “largest ever special-event store.”

“Isn't it crazy?” said Lillian Izawa, who did a slow walk through the store, wedged between shoppers and shelves of souvenirs, most carrying Ohtani's name, face or No. 17.

Just as thousands of others, Izawa stood for an hour just to get in with fans three or four abreast in a twisting line entering the 30,000-square-foot store. She chose a sunny day. But the lines seemed to grow longer, even on a rainy Sunday in Tokyo.

The daily flow will only intensify as Tuesday's and Wednesday's games approach and both the Dodgers and MLB cash in on Ohtani, who signed a $700 million, 10-year deal last offseason.

Let’s call it a “Merch Museum” dedicated to Ohtani and his two Japanese teammates, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, and the Dodgers. There’s even a small section for Chicago Cubs fans with most of the usual stuff — caps, jerseys, t-shirts and MLB knick-knacks.

“Japanese people will buy anything that's in a limited edition and hard to get, and they'll resell it," said Izawa, a Japanese American from Honolulu and a flight attendant with Hawaiian Airlines.

World shopping center

The souvenir shop illustrates that Ohtani might be intensifying the worldwide interest in baseball.

“This is an important series,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “It highlights that baseball is on a world stage, a world platform.”

Rosie Rosas, a Dodgers fans from San Diego, made the trip to Tokyo with her son to visit her husband who works in Japan. Tickets for the Dodgers-Cubs games were impossible. But shopping was not.

“It doesn't happen very often, games like this, and the Dodgers are champions,” Rosas said. "And the Japanese players we have are amazing.”

Ruby Yu and Nick Mah, two Canadians with roots in Hong Kong, traveled from Vancouver on vacation and made Ohtani part of the experience.

“Things are flying off the shelf,” said Ruby as Nick stood alongside with a bag full or goodies.