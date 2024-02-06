All sections
WorldNovember 21, 2024

Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge is likely to earn his second AL honor when the Baseball Writers' Association announces its balloting Thursday.

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after a pop out against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after a pop out against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ohtani was unanimously voted the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels and finished second to Judge in 2022 voting. He didn’t pitch in 2024 following elbow surgery and signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December.

Ohtani hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs exclusively as a designated hitter, becoming the first player with 50 or more homers and 50 or more stolen bases in a season. He helped the Dodgers to the World Series title, playing the final three games with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Ohtani would become the first primary DH to win an MVP. He would join Frank Robinson for Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966 as the only players to win the MVP award in both leagues.

Ohtani would become the 12th player with three or more MVPs, joining Barry Bonds (seven) and Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout (three each).

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte also were among the top three in the NL, while Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Yankees outfielder Juan Soto joined Judge in the AL top three.

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks while hitting .322. Witt topped the big leagues with a .332 average, hitting 32 homers with 109 RBIs. Soto batted .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

