TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a little extra zip on his fastball. Shohei Ohtani even admitted to some nerves.

There was little doubt this was no ordinary baseball game.

But the Japanese players who were playing in front of their home country at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night handled any jitters they had quite well, delivering in clutch moments as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in Major League Baseball's season opener.

“I was actually pretty nervous," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "It’s been a while since I was nervous, but today, definitely felt it.”

Ohtani finished with two hits in the Dodgers' win, including a single in the fifth and a double in the ninth. Both hard-hit balls brought roars from the roughly 42,000 fans at a packed Tokyo Dome and were instrumental in helping the Dodgers get off to a good start this season.

“I don't think I've ever seen Shohei nervous,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “One thing I did notice is how emotional he got during the Japanese national anthem. That was something very telling.”

Yamamoto pitched five quality innings to earn the win, giving up just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four. The right-hander's fastball touched 98 mph and consistently sat in the 96-97 range, which is a few ticks higher than last year.

It was the first time Yamamoto had been on the mound in a regular season game since his fantastic performance in Game 2 of the World Series, and the results carried over to the Tokyo Dome

“What I experienced in October, I learned a lot of things,” Yamamoto said through a translator. “What I should and what I shouldn't do in certain situations. Based on that, I feel more confident.”