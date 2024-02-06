All sections
WorldOctober 27, 2024

Shohei Ohtani injures left arm sliding into second during World Series Game 2, severity uncertain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers superstar

JOE REEDY, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, bottom, is helped after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, bottom, is helped after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feet-first slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported from the Dodgers dugout that the issue was with Ohtani's left shoulder.

The Japanese superstar — and presumptive National League MVP — was 0 for 3 with a walk in the game, which the Dodgers were leading 4-1. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

Most of Ohtani's injuries since coming to the majors in 2018 have been pitching related, including major operations on his right elbow in 2018 and last year. The two-way phenomenon has not pitched this year but became the first player in major league history with at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

In September of 2019, he had surgery on his left kneecap due to a rare and congenital condition. The procedure was on his bipartite patella, or a two-part kneecap that didn’t fuse together at birth.

Ohtani missed the 2017 World Baseball Classic after having ankle surgery because of an injury he suffered during the 2016 Japan Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

