WorldSeptember 19, 2024

Shohei Ohtani becomes the first major league player with 50 homers, 50 stolen bases in a season

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star going deep twice to reach the half-century mark and swiping two bags to get to 51 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) waves to fans after he hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) waves to fans after he hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring Andy Pages off of Miami Marlins pitcher George Soriano (62) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a home run scoring Andy Pages off of Miami Marlins pitcher George Soriano (62) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, left, congratulates Shohei Ohtani (17) after Ohtani hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, left, congratulates Shohei Ohtani (17) after Ohtani hit a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) looks up after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) looks up after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, steals third base, for his 50th stolen base of the season, as Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby attempts the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, steals third base, for his 50th stolen base of the season, as Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby attempts the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, steals third base, for his 50th stolen base of the season, as Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby was late with the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) of Japan, steals third base, for his 50th stolen base of the season, as Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby was late with the tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) gestures after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ohtani hit his 50th homer in the seventh inning, an opposite-field, two-run shot to left against Marlins reliever Mike Baumann. One inning earlier, he hit his 49th, launching a 1-1 slider from George Soriano 438 feet to the second deck in right-center.

He took care of the stolen bases earlier in the game, swiping his 50th in the first and his 51st in the second.

The Japanese star led off the game with double against Edward Cabrera and swiped third on the front end of a double steal with Freddie Freeman, who reached on a walk.

Ohtani has been successful on his last 28 stolen base attempts.

He reached the milestone in his 150th game. Ohtani was already the sixth player in major league history and the fastest ever to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, needing just 126 games.

Ohtani's previous career high in homers was 46 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, when he also made 23 starts on the mound and won his first of two AL MVP awards.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday's game that he noticed Ohtani getting more aggressive on the bases in the second half of the season.

“I also think that Shohei realized how good of a base stealer he has become or can become,” Roberts said. “I think he likes the challenge of studying pitchers and learning the tendencies. I think that’s something that intrigues him."

Ohtani's previous career high for steals was 26, also in 2021. He has not pitched this season while recovering from elbow surgery, allowing him to focus his attention on batting and baserunning as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

