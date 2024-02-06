All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness

Associated Press, Associated Press
Vendors sell posters of Colombian pop star Shakira outside of the National Stadium after she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Colombian superstar Shakira said Monday that she will resume her world tour and perform in Lima, Peru, on Monday evening, following the cancellation of a concert over the weekend due to a stomach illness.

The four-time Grammy winner shared the news on her Instagram account, saying that her concert at Lima’s Estadio Nacional soccer stadium will begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Shakira, 48, arrived in Peru on Friday evening, and was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. However, she cancelled the first of her two shows on Sunday, informing fans on X that she had been hospitalized due to an abdominal condition.

The singer kicked off her world tour last week with concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil. After her performance in Peru, Shakira’s tour will continue with scheduled dates in Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Argentina and more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Tampa, Houston, Detroit, Boston, New York and San Francisco.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

