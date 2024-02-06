LIMA, Peru (AP) — Colombian superstar Shakira said Monday that she will resume her world tour and perform in Lima, Peru, on Monday evening, following the cancellation of a concert over the weekend due to a stomach illness.

The four-time Grammy winner shared the news on her Instagram account, saying that her concert at Lima’s Estadio Nacional soccer stadium will begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Shakira, 48, arrived in Peru on Friday evening, and was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. However, she cancelled the first of her two shows on Sunday, informing fans on X that she had been hospitalized due to an abdominal condition.