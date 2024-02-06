OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma early Sunday, tossing cars and ripping roofs off buildings in the middle of the night and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power. Among numerous injuries, 11 people required hospitalization, authorities said.

Much of the damage occurred in and around the state capital, Oklahoma City, near the state's center, although there were reports of damage at various points around the state and early morning storms set off tornado warnings that extended south to the Arkansas state line. Heavy rains caused flash flooding in some areas and one lightning-sparked house fire was reported.

More than 99,000 Oklahoma homes and businesses lost power during the overnight storms. By midday that number was reduced to fewer than 34,000. No fatalities had been reported as of midday.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned state residents to brace for more heavy rain and possible severe weather through Monday.

In the town of Choctaw, east of Oklahoma City, firefighters and police officers went door to door Sunday morning to ask about injuries.

“It leveled a complete neighborhood in Choctaw,” the town’s mayor, Chad Allcox, told The Associated Press. He added that debris hindered search and rescue efforts. “Power lines are down everywhere ... a lot of the roads are blocked, hard to get through. Very large trees blocking roadways.”

Oklahoma City Fire Department spokesman Scott Douglas told the AP that heavy rain and the lingering threat of tornadoes in the early morning darkness complicated early search and rescue efforts, describing a first sweep of hard hit areas around 1:30 a.m.

“It was a heavy downpour. We were trying to sweep the area with another possibility of a tornado coming through," he said. "So that was in the back of our minds, too.”

Emergency workers had to free two people from an overturned mobile home, including a woman injured when an air conditioner landed on her leg, Douglas said.