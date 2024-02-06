LONDON (AP) — The sequel to Prince Harry vs. the British tabloids begins Tuesday in a high-stakes trial pitting him against Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers that could cost him millions even if he wins.

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, and one other claimant remain alone among hundreds who have settled lawsuits against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, over allegations their phones were hacked and investigators unlawfully snooped on their lives.

It will be the first case of its kind to go to trial against the publisher since a widespread phone hacking scandal forced Murdoch to close News of the World in 2011. News Group has settled more than 1,300 other claims.

For the Duke of Sussex, it will be the second trial in London's High Court in his long-running feud with the press that he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi. He also blames them for persistent attacks on his wife, actor Meghan Markle, that led them to leave the royal life and flee to the U.S. in 2020.

Harry has said his mission to hold the media accountable has led to a rift with his family but it's one he feels compelled to carry out to expose wrongdoing.

He won a similar case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror in 2023 and he has another case pending against the Daily Mail's publisher.

Here's a look at the case:

Allegations aimed at editors and executives

Harry claims News Group journalists and private investigators they hired violated his privacy by using unlawful tactics to dig up dirt on him and his family between 1996 and 2011.

His fellow claimant, Tom Watson, a former deputy leader of the Labour Party, said his voicemails were intercepted during a period when he was investigating the hacking scandal.

Their lawyer said the newspapers had a widespread practice of using deception to obtain medical, phone and flight records, bugged homes and placed listening devices in cars.

They allege that executives concealed the skullduggery through means that included destroying documents.

“This allegation is wrong, unsustainable, and is strongly denied,” News Group said in a statement.

Former executives accused of playing a role include Will Lewis, now CEO of the Washington Post, and Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK, a division of News Corp. They have denied wrongdoing.

Brooks was acquitted of phone hacking conspiracy charges in a criminal trial in 2014, though her former colleague, Andy Coulson, who was later spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron, was jailed.

News Group strongly denies the allegations and it said Harry failed to bring his lawsuit within the required six-year limit.

News Group apologized to News of the World phone hacking victims in 2011. The Sun has never accepted liability.

Strong incentive to settle

Actor Hugh Grant had been one of Harry's remaining co-claimants, but said he was forced to accept “an enormous sum of money” to settle because he could have faced a legal bill of 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) even if he won at trial.