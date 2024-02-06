WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was preparing Friday to give final approval to a bill that could result in harsher prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers as both Republicans and Democrats seek to show they can act to rein in distribution of the deadly drug.

The bill has already passed the House and has picked up Democratic support in the Senate, showing many in the party are eager to clamp down on fentanyl distribution following an election in which Republican Donald Trump harped on the problem. House Republicans passed a similar bill in 2023 with dozens of Democrats joining in support, but it languished in the Democratic-held Senate.

Critics say the proposal repeats the mistakes of the so-called “war on drugs,” which imprisoned millions of people addicted to drugs, particularly Black Americans.

Now, with Republicans in control of the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune has prioritized the legislation, making it one of the early bills to send to Trump for his signature. The president has indicated he will sign it.

Thune said this week the legislation “gives law enforcement a critical tool to go after the criminals bringing this poison into our country and selling it on our streets.”

Called the HALT Fentanyl Act, the bill would permanently place all copycat versions of fentanyl — alterations of the drug that are often sold by traffickers — on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's list of most dangerous drugs, known as Schedule 1. The drugs had already been temporarily placed on the list since 2018, but that designation was set to expire at the end of the month. The move would mean an increase in criminal convictions for distributing fentanyl-related substances, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The legislation also seeks to make it easier to research the drugs.