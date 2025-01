WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly in the minority, Democrats say they will vote with Republicans to advance legislation that would require federal authorities to detain unauthorized immigrants who have been accused of certain crimes — one of President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities as he assumes office later this month.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced ahead of the vote on Thursday that he will join several of his party’s moderates in voting to proceed with the legislation, which has become a top Republican priority since Georgia nursing student Laken Riley was killed last year by a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

But Schumer hasn’t promised to vote for the bill — and he made clear that Democrats will only allow it to pass if Republicans work with them on bipartisan amendments. Thursday’s procedural vote will allow that process to begin.

New Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., “has said he wants to make the Senate a place where all members should have a chance to make their voices heard,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “This bill would be a fine place to start.”

Schumer’s support for the bill comes after Democrats lost the Senate and the presidency in the November elections, and are trying to thoughtfully pick their battles against Trump while also trying to block much of his agenda. Republicans will need seven Democratic votes to pass most major policy items in the 53-47 Senate, and Schumer has maintained that Thune will have to work with them to get things done.