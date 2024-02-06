SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Republican Sen. Joni Ernst made her most expansive comments yet on Pete Hegseth, telling a largely GOP audience at a California security conference Saturday that she needs to hear more from President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled defense secretary pick on key issues before she decides whether to support him.

”I am a survivor of sexual assault," said Ernst of Iowa, a military veteran who has spent much of her time as a lawmaker working on improving how attacks are reported and prosecuted within the ranks. “I've worked very heavily on sexual assault measures within the military. So I'd like to hear a lot more about that.”

Ernst is one of several Senate Republicans who control the fate of Hegseth, an infantry combat veteran and former “Fox & Friends” weekend host who spent the past week on Capitol Hill trying to win the support of Republican senators who would need to confirm him to lead the Pentagon.

Hegseth has been fighting for his nomination amid allegations of excessive drinking and the revelation that he made a settlement payment after being accused of a sexual assault that he denies.

Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance and others have defended him in recent days. Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an interview recorded Friday that he believes Hegseth will be confirmed and that senators have called him to tell him that Hegseth is fantastic.

“Pete is doing well now,” the president-elect said in an excerpt of the interview set to air Sunday. “I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He’s a young guy with a tremendous track record.”

Ernst has faced pressure from Trump supporters to back Hegseth. Unlike most of her Republican Senate peers, Ernst is not only a sexual assault survivor but also served in combat as an Army National Guard lieutenant colonel — work that Hegseth has railed against.

He said as recently as last month that women “straight up” should not serve in combat roles.