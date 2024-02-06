MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A self-described Nazi became the first person in Australia to be sentenced to prison for performing an outlawed salute when he was ordered by a magistrate on Friday to spend one month behind bars.

Jacob Hersant, 25, is also the first person in Victoria state to be convicted of performing the Nazi salute. The gesture has been outlawed nationwide since he committed the offense.

He was convicted in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month of performing the salute before news cameras outside the Victoria County Court on Oct. 27, 2023. Hersant had just avoided a prison sentence on a conviction for causing violent disorder. Performing a Nazi salute had been outlawed by the state parliament days earlier.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet allowed Hersant to remain free on bail after he was convicted until Friday, when he was sentenced to one month in prison.

He faced a potential maximum sentence of 12 months in prison plus a 24,000 Australian dollar ($16,025) fine.

Hersant’s lawyer, Tim Smartt, said the sentence would be appealed and he would apply for bail in a higher court pending an appeal hearing.

Smartt said Hersant should not be jailed for a non-violent act.

“It’s not justified sending a 25-year-old to prison. That is wrong,” Smartt told the magistrate.