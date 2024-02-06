All sections
WorldDecember 12, 2024

Selena Gomez reveals engagement to Benny Blanco

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Selena Gomez attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Selena Gomez attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez is having quite a year, and it's being capped with an engagement to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.

The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer announced she was off the market in an Instagram post Wednesday of her ring and an embrace with her fiancé, with the caption “Forever begins now.”

Celebrity fans sent their congratulations, with rapper Lil Nas X writing “So happy for you both” and Taylor Swift saying “Yes I will be the flower girl.” Well-wishes were also sent by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Collins and Padma Lakshmi.

Gomez became a Golden Globe double nominee Monday for her roles in “Emilia Pérez” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

In 2020, Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund and her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, pledging to donate 1% of all sales to the fund to help expand mental health services and education for young people.

Blanco and Gomez worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy. In 2018, Blanco released his first song — “Eastside” — with Khalid and Halsey, and the trio performed it at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Among the songs he’s credited on as a writer and producer include Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” “Circus” by Britney Spears and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

