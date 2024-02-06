All sections
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Photos of smoke, smoldering homes and flames as wildfires ravage Los Angeles area

Four days after powerful winds gave fuel to what began as small fires in the Los Angeles area, on Friday fighthers were fighting several blazes in some places while in others evacuees returned to what was left of their homes.

JAE C. HONG, JOHN LOCHER, PETER PRENGAMAN and ALYSSA GOODMAN, Associated Press
Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Kenneth Snowden, left, surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Kim, center, and Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kenneth Snowden, left, surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Kim, center, and Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A staircase is left partially standing in a property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A staircase is left partially standing in a property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, right, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, right, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Garrett Yost gathers puts out hotspots with water from a nearby pool while surveying his neighbors' fire-ravaged properties in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Garrett Yost gathers puts out hotspots with water from a nearby pool while surveying his neighbors' fire-ravaged properties in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Beachfront properties are left smoldering in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Beachfront properties are left smoldering in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A man and woman hold each other in the rubble of destroyed homes in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A man and woman hold each other in the rubble of destroyed homes in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Paul Perri searches through his daughter's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Paul Perri searches through his daughter's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, left, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, left, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kathleen Orlinksy prays while holding hands with her son David after finding out their home was spared in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kathleen Orlinksy prays while holding hands with her son David after finding out their home was spared in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A man reacts to encountering the remains of a fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
A man reacts to encountering the remains of a fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Shane Torre, left, and Stephanie Rodriguez embrace as they look at what remains of their home destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Shane Torre, left, and Stephanie Rodriguez embrace as they look at what remains of their home destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lissa Renn looks at remains of her neighborhood In Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lissa Renn looks at remains of her neighborhood In Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Retardant is dropped by air tanker on the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Retardant is dropped by air tanker on the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews walk as they battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Fire crews walk as they battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The Palisades Fire continues to burn in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
The Palisades Fire continues to burn in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Firefighters put out a fire burning inside a tree after the Eaton Fire burned through the mountains of the Angeles National Forest near Mount Wilson Observatory north of Pasadena, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Firefighters put out a fire burning inside a tree after the Eaton Fire burned through the mountains of the Angeles National Forest near Mount Wilson Observatory north of Pasadena, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

The rubble

In large swaths of Los Angeles, the aftermath looked like bombed out war zones. Where there once stood houses, now there was only rubble.

The emotions

The devastation provoked strong emotions. One couple hugged, a wasteland of destroyed homes behind them. Another man, wearing a mask, put his hands on his head. Another man, also wearing a mask, leaned on a garden rake, as if trying to figure out where to start working amid so much destruction.

Ongoing battle

Despite the destruction and emotional rollercoaster being lived by Angelinos, the fires were far from over. Scenes of flames were everywhere, as many areas continued to burn all but unabated.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

