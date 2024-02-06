Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kenneth Snowden, left, surveys the damage to his fire-ravaged property with his brother Kim, center, and Ronnie in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A staircase is left partially standing in a property in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, right, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Garrett Yost gathers puts out hotspots with water from a nearby pool while surveying his neighbors' fire-ravaged properties in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beachfront properties are left smoldering in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man and woman hold each other in the rubble of destroyed homes in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Paul Perri searches through his daughter's fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Homeowners Sohrab Nafici, left, and Christine Meinders return to their fire-ravaged neighborhood in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kathleen Orlinksy prays while holding hands with her son David after finding out their home was spared in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man reacts to encountering the remains of a fire-ravaged property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shane Torre, left, and Stephanie Rodriguez embrace as they look at what remains of their home destroyed by the Eaton Fire on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lissa Renn looks at remains of her neighborhood In Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Retardant is dropped by air tanker on the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fire crews walk as they battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Palisades Fire continues to burn in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) ASSOCIATED PRESS