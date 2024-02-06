All sections
December 6, 2024

See entertainment's biggest moments in 2024, through the lens of Associated Press photographers

2024 wasn't

The Associated Press
Chappell Roan performs on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Chappell Roan performs on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Taylor Russel poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and the opening ceremony of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Taylor Russel poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and the opening ceremony of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Hannah Einbinder arrives at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hannah Einbinder arrives at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko," pose in the press room as Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks on during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko," pose in the press room as Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks on during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kate Winslet, left, and Jane Fonda embrace during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kate Winslet, left, and Jane Fonda embrace during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her "Eras Tour" on Friday, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her "Eras Tour" on Friday, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait to promote his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait to promote his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saoirse Ronan, a cast member in "Blitz," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Saoirse Ronan, a cast member in "Blitz," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Anna Sawai, left, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and outstanding drama series for "Shogun" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Anna Sawai, left, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and outstanding drama series for "Shogun" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Maya Rudolph, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Maya Rudolph, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Glen Powell, second from left, and Anthony Ramos, cast members in the upcoming film "Twisters," dodge a fake cow and flying leaves from a wind machine onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Glen Powell, second from left, and Anthony Ramos, cast members in the upcoming film "Twisters," dodge a fake cow and flying leaves from a wind machine onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Dua Lipa poses for a portrait to promote her new album "Radical Optimism" on Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)
Dua Lipa poses for a portrait to promote her new album "Radical Optimism" on Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)Drew Gurian/Invision/AP
Shia LaBeouf, from left, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, director Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)
Shia LaBeouf, from left, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, director Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)John Locher/Invision/AP
Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)Daniel Cole/Invision/AP
Tilda Swinton poses for a portrait to promote "Problemista" on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Tilda Swinton poses for a portrait to promote "Problemista" on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
Cillian Murphy poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cillian Murphy poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Robert Downey Jr. poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Robert Downey Jr. poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Emmy Wildermuth participates in the Paul Taylor Dance Company dress rehearsal performance of Jody Sperling's "Clair de Lune" at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Emmy Wildermuth participates in the Paul Taylor Dance Company dress rehearsal performance of Jody Sperling's "Clair de Lune" at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lenny Kravitz performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Lenny Kravitz performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Blake Lively arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Megalopolis', at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Megalopolis', at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Allison Janney, left, and Martin Sheen pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Allison Janney, left, and Martin Sheen pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Dick Van Dyke accepts the award for outstanding guest performance in a daytime drama series for "Days of our Lives" during the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Dick Van Dyke accepts the award for outstanding guest performance in a daytime drama series for "Days of our Lives" during the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jerry Seinfeld poses for a portrait to promote the film "Unfrosted" on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Jerry Seinfeld poses for a portrait to promote the film "Unfrosted" on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)Victoria Will/Invision/AP
Andrew Garfield poses with a cut out of fellow actor Florence Pugh upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'We Live In Time' on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Andrew Garfield poses with a cut out of fellow actor Florence Pugh upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'We Live In Time' on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Rod Stewart poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
Rod Stewart poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)Matt Licari/Invision/AP
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande arrive at the premiere of "Wicked" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2024 wasn't all “Wicked.”

The year draws to a close with the film dominating the box office and discourse after a marketing blitz that saw stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande grace not just premieres, but the Oscars, Met Gala and Olympics too.

It was far from the only spectacle of the year, which showcased the continued dominance of Taylor Swift, the ascendance of Chappell Roan and the Oscar triumphs of beloved stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.

Music was a throughline for the year, whether it was Lady Gaga's “Joker 2” transformation,Dua Lipa's “Radical Optimism” or all those “Wicked”-inspired sing-alongs.

Swift may not have defied gravity, but stretched time and space in one week with trips from the Grammys to performances in Japan and then Las Vegas, in time to cheer on and celebrate boyfriend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win.

Entertainment and politics collided through the summer and fall after Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, culminating in the vice president joining comedian Maya Rudolph on “Saturday Night Live” in her campaign's closing days.

Rudolph playing Harris on “SNL” wasn't the year's only throwback — Francis Ford Coppola and Jerry Seinfeld returned to red carpets with passion projects (one a modern Roman parable and the other about cereal), while Heidi Klum and her husband transformed into E.T. for her Halloween extravaganza.

With Swift's tour winding down and the Oscars race lacking a “Barbenheimer” moment, what's there to look forward to in 2025? Well, “Wicked Part Two,” for one.

