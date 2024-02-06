Chappell Roan performs on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Taylor Russel poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and the opening ceremony of the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Hannah Einbinder arrives at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko," pose in the press room as Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks on during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kate Winslet, left, and Jane Fonda embrace during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her "Eras Tour" on Friday, June 21, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Performers from the Portela samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait to promote his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Saoirse Ronan, a cast member in "Blitz," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Anna Sawai, left, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Shogun", and Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, and outstanding drama series for "Shogun" pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Maya Rudolph, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Glen Powell, second from left, and Anthony Ramos, cast members in the upcoming film "Twisters," dodge a fake cow and flying leaves from a wind machine onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dua Lipa poses for a portrait to promote her new album "Radical Optimism" on Friday, April 26, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP) Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

Shia LaBeouf, from left, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, director Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel and Giancarlo Esposito pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP) Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/Invision/AP

Tom Kaulitz, left, and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 23rd annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Hard Rock Hotel New York in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Joker: Folie A Deux' on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Ne-Yo performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Shrouds' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP) Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Tilda Swinton poses for a portrait to promote "Problemista" on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Cillian Murphy poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Robert Downey Jr. poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Emmy Wildermuth participates in the Paul Taylor Dance Company dress rehearsal performance of Jody Sperling's "Clair de Lune" at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lenny Kravitz performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Blake Lively arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Megalopolis', at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Locher) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Allison Janney, left, and Martin Sheen pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Dick Van Dyke accepts the award for outstanding guest performance in a daytime drama series for "Days of our Lives" during the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jerry Seinfeld poses for a portrait to promote the film "Unfrosted" on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP) Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Andrew Garfield poses with a cut out of fellow actor Florence Pugh upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'We Live In Time' on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rod Stewart poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) Matt Licari/Invision/AP