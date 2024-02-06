All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 3, 2024

Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen's house in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks in the Cash Room of the Treasury Department during an event for the anniversary of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks in the Cash Room of the Treasury Department during an event for the anniversary of the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan, early Tuesday.

At roughly 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home, observed a sedan with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A confrontation between the agent and the car's occupants led to gunfire. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed.

The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement, Guglielmi said.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 3
Trump vows to block Japanese steelmaker from buying US Steel...
WorldDec. 3
GM adds over 132,000 heavy duty pickups to recall for tailga...
WorldDec. 3
US biathletes fear retaliation for speaking out about sexual...
WorldDec. 3
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says
WorldDec. 3
Goodell speaks to Congress about the security issue of drones on NFL game days, AP source says
Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's appeal, but they are too damaged to eat
WorldDec. 3
Police recover a stolen van with 2,500 pies after a chef's appeal, but they are too damaged to eat
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship off California's coast
WorldDec. 3
Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship off California's coast
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
WorldDec. 3
Tiger Woods has no firm answers on a deal with Saudis or his future as a player
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
WorldDec. 3
US job openings rose last month, though hiring slowed, in mixed picture for labor market
They fled war in Sudan. But they haven't been able to flee the hunger
WorldDec. 3
They fled war in Sudan. But they haven't been able to flee the hunger
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
WorldDec. 3
Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
WorldDec. 3
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy