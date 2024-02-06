All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Southeastern Conference's losses were almost everyone else's gain in the College Football Playoff rankings, with SMU nudging its way into the top 12 and Indiana staying in the mix at No. 10 despite a lopsided loss of its own.

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson runs the ball against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shouts to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti shouts to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Virginia wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) and wide receiver Kameron Courtney (85) drop the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Virginia wide receiver Chris Tyree (4) and wide receiver Kameron Courtney (85) drop the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo runs for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo runs for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Southeastern Conference's losses were almost everyone else's gain in the College Football Playoff rankings, with SMU nudging its way into the top 12 and Indiana staying in the mix at No. 10 despite a lopsided loss of its own.

The 12-team bracket released Tuesday placed undefeated Oregon on top for the fourth straight week. It did not include Alabama or Mississippi of the SEC, both of which suffered their third losses of the season last week.

That helped place SMU in the ninth spot, joining No. 6 Miami to give the Atlantic Coast Conference two teams in the 12-team bracket.

“We’ve been in that position where, so far, our resume hadn’t been good enough, so we needed some help,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said a few hours before the rankings were released.

All eyes were on Indiana, and how harshly the committee would penalize the Hoosiers for their first loss of the season, a 38-15 thumping by No. 2 Ohio State. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti scoffed at the idea the Hoosiers weren't a playoff team. The selection committee agreed, only bumping the Hoosiers down five spots.

The committee wasn't nearly as generous to the Big 12. Losses by its top two teams last week — BYU and Colorado — vaulted Arizona State, which beat BYU, into the bracket.

The Sun Devils were ranked 16th, affording them the 12th and final spot in the bracket as a projected conference champ, but giving the Big 12 the distinct feel of a one-bid league.

Another bid would belong to Boise State of the Mountain West. The Broncos were ranked 11th but got the fourth seed in the projected bracket as the fourth-best projected conference champion.

SEC leader Texas was ranked third.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Alabama dropped six spots to No. 13 and Ole Miss dropped five spots to No. 14. Both are out of the mix, but not completely out of the question as the committee wrestles over the next two weeks with whether a three-loss team belongs in the playoff.

Other rankings: No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee.

There are two more rankings to come out — next week, then the last one on Dec. 8, which will set the pairings for the playoffs that start Dec. 20.

Games to watch

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State: A Buckeyes win sets up a rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten title game (with a third meeting possible in the playoffs).

No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M: The winner plays Georgia for the SEC title. The Longhorns would presumably make the 12-team bracket either way.

No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson: The Palmetto Bowl for a chance to stay on the fringes of consideration for the CFP.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
Trump team says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal brokered by ...
WorldNov. 27
Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood
WorldNov. 27
Pilot who rescued animals all over the country dies in crash...
WorldNov. 26
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill that would ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
WorldNov. 26
Cheap Ozempic? How millions of Americans with obesity may get access to costly weight-loss drugs
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
WorldNov. 26
Walmart's DEI rollback signals a profound shift in the wake of Trump's election victory
Trump vows tariffs over immigration. What the numbers say about border crossings, drugs and crime.
WorldNov. 26
Trump vows tariffs over immigration. What the numbers say about border crossings, drugs and crime.
What to know about ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
WorldNov. 26
What to know about ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
Drake makes another legal move against Universal over Kendrick Lamar diss track 'Not Like Us'
WorldNov. 26
Drake makes another legal move against Universal over Kendrick Lamar diss track 'Not Like Us'
How Trump's bet on voters electing him managed to silence some of his legal woes
WorldNov. 26
How Trump's bet on voters electing him managed to silence some of his legal woes
Israel approves proposed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah
WorldNov. 26
Israel approves proposed ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah
After delay, Trump signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff
WorldNov. 26
After delay, Trump signs agreement with Biden White House to begin formal transition handoff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy