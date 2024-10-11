All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 10, 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to make first appearance before trial judge in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) —

LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to make his first appearance before the judge who is expected to preside over the hip-hop powerbroker's trial on sex trafficking charges.

Combs will be brought to Manhattan federal court from a Brooklyn jail for a Thursday afternoon appearance before Judge Arun Subramanian.

The hearing is expected to result in deadlines being set for lawyers on each side to submit arguments that will establish the boundaries for a trial that Combs' lawyers want to start in April or May. Prosecutors have not expressed a preference for when the trial might occur.

The judge was assigned to the case after another judge recused himself based on his past associations with lawyers in the case.

Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges lodged against him last month. Those charges included racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

His lawyers have been trying unsuccessfully to get the founder of Bad Boy Records freed on bail since his Sept. 16 arrest.

Two judges have concluded that Combs is a danger to the community if he is freed. At a bail hearing three weeks ago, a judge rejected a $50 million bail package, including home detention and electronic monitoring, after concluding that Combs was a threat to tamper with witnesses and obstruct a continuing investigation.

In an appeal of the bail rulings to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers for Combs on Tuesday asked a panel of judges to reverse the bail findings, saying the proposed bail package “would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses.”

They urged the appeals court to reject the findings of a lower-court judge who they said had “endorsed the government’s exaggerated rhetoric and ordered Mr. Combs detained.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 11
AI is having its Nobel moment. Do scientists need the tech i...
WorldOct. 11
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of atomic...
WorldOct. 11
One Tech Tip: Here's what you need to do before and after yo...
WorldOct. 11
Middle East latest: Thai worker killed by missile in norther...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gunmen kill 20 miners in an attack in southwest Pakistan ahead of an Asian security summit
WorldOct. 11
Gunmen kill 20 miners in an attack in southwest Pakistan ahead of an Asian security summit
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
WorldOct. 11
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
AP Week in Pictures: Global
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
WorldOct. 11
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
WorldOct. 11
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy