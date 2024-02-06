NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused prosecutors on Monday of engaging in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial.

They said information gathered in a raid on Combs' cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn were cited in papers the government filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday in a bid to keep the music mogul locked up before his May 5 trial.

“This is a matter of grave concern that, most respectfully, must be addressed immediately,” the lawyers told Judge Arun Subramanian, who already has scheduled a bail hearing for Friday for Combs. They requested an “immediate hearing” so prosecutors can explained who authorized the search of Combs' cell, where personal effects and paperwork were seized.

Combs, 55, has been held since his September arrest on charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees. An indictment accuses him of silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently seeking to be freed to house arrest through a $50 million bail package.