All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail a third time as he awaits sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail on Wednesday as he awaits a May sex trafficking trial by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a serious risk of witness tampering and proof that he has violated regulations in jail.

LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center on May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail on Wednesday as he awaits a May sex trafficking trial by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a serious risk of witness tampering and proof that he has violated regulations in jail.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian made the decision in a written ruling following a bail hearing last week, when lawyers for the hip-hop mogul argued that a $50 million bail package they proposed would be sufficient to ensure Combs doesn’t flee and doesn’t try to intimidate prospective trial witnesses.

Two other judges previously had been persuaded by prosecutors’ arguments that the Bad Boy Records founder was a danger to the community if he is not behind bars.

Lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the decision.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

A federal appeals court judge last month denied Combs’ immediate release while a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan considers his bail request.

Prosecutors have insisted that no bail conditions would be sufficient to protect the public and prevent the “I'll Be Missing You” singer from fleeing.

They say that even in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, Combs has orchestrated social media campaigns designed to influence prospective jurors and tried to publicly leak materials he thinks can help his case. They say he also has contacted potential witnesses through third parties.

Lawyers for Combs say any alleged sexual abuse described in the indictment occurred during consensual relations between adults and that new evidence refutes allegations that Combs used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers known as “Freak Offs.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving...
WorldNov. 27
Australian Senate begins debate on world-first social media ...
WorldNov. 27
Federal court dismisses defamation lawsuit against Fox News ...
WorldNov. 27
Police deny sitting on evidence as Netflix doc brings renewe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump selects longtime adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia
WorldNov. 27
Trump selects longtime adviser Keith Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia
Travelers who waited until the last minute to make Thanksgiving trips are hitting the biggest crowds so far
WorldNov. 27
Travelers who waited until the last minute to make Thanksgiving trips are hitting the biggest crowds so far
Trump transition says Cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
WorldNov. 27
Trump transition says Cabinet picks, appointees were targeted by bomb threats, swatting attacks
NBC honors John Madden on Thanksgiving by taking the original Madden Cruiser on one last trip
WorldNov. 27
NBC honors John Madden on Thanksgiving by taking the original Madden Cruiser on one last trip
Meet the medical contrarians picked to lead health agencies under Trump and Kennedy
WorldNov. 27
Meet the medical contrarians picked to lead health agencies under Trump and Kennedy
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 27, 2024
WorldNov. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of a Maine town, it's more complicated
WorldNov. 27
Conservatives love him. Liberals disdain him. For residents of a Maine town, it's more complicated
Northern lights may be faintly visible across parts of the US this Thanksgiving
WorldNov. 27
Northern lights may be faintly visible across parts of the US this Thanksgiving
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy