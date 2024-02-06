NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in one of two lawsuits filed Monday of drugging and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a New York City hotel room in 2005.

The second lawsuit accuses the jailed hip-hop mogul of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old would-be contestant on the reality television series “Making the Band" in 2008.

The lawsuits filed in state Supreme Court in New York are the latest in a wave of lawsuits in which accusers allege they were sexually assaulted by Combs at parties and meetings over the last two decades.

Combs' lawyers denied the two new claims Monday and accused the plaintiffs' lawyer, Anthony Buzbee, who also represents accusers in earlier lawsuits, of seeking publicity.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” an emailed statement said. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”