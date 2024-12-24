BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — On a balmy December evening, four Indian crew members, eager to go explore this Mediterranean city where their container ship docked for a few hours, turned for help to Stella Maris. It’s the largest of the faith-based organizations that minister to seafarers in hundreds of ports around the world.

“We just call them, they help us with everything,” from connecting with far-away families on video to changing currency to delivering small Christmas gifts, said second officer Sunit Kamal.

And they donate Bibles in different languages too, the 33-year-old added in the organization’s small lobby next to a statue of Mary, one of whose ancient titles is “star of the sea,” or Stella Maris in Latin.

Whether it’s offering religious services, helping address labor abuses, or something as practical as serving as a delivery spot for Amazon packages, faith leaders and volunteers don’t see their work as charity.

Rather, their ministry is a way of affirming the human rights of the seafarers who keep global trade moving, often for low wages and in harsh conditions far from most people’s view — even in such popular tourist hotspots as Barcelona.

“It’s all pastoral care because it’s to help a person in what they need as a person,” said Ricard Rodríguez-Martos, the Catholic deacon and former merchant marine captain who leads Stella Maris in Barcelona, where it’s supported by the bishops’ council. “Seafarers are used to being seen by the people on land as a piece of the ship.”

Seafarers help move global trade, but their needs often go unheeded

According to the United Nations, more than 80% of the volume of international trade in goods is transported on the seas, making seafarers crucial to consumer products from veggies to cars.

Founded more than 100 years ago in Scotland by a group of Catholic volunteers, Stella Maris is now present in more than 50 countries and 350 ports, from Barcelona to Buenos Aires, from Manila to Miami, said Tim Hill, national director of Stella Maris UK, the biggest national entity in the network.

“Our mission is to provide practical, pastoral and spiritual support to seafarers, fishers and their families of any creed,” Hill said. “We get presented loads of problems.”

The seafarers’ top concern is isolation — especially as stays in port are getting shorter and ships are increasingly ethnically diverse, leaving mostly male crews from places as different as the Philippines and Ukraine with little that’s familiar on extended sea voyages.

Volunteers visiting docked ships are most often asked for SIM cards to contact families, but they also get far graver requests — from hospital visits for injured seafarers to help with bullying, harassment, lack of shore leave, or even cases where a vessel is abandoned and its crew left without food, pay, or the means to go home, Hill said.

A global network of seafarer ministries

Crews often feel safer speaking confidentially with a chaplain, who then can alert law enforcement and help with legal assistance across different countries.

Just last summer, a chaplain in Houston, Texas, alerted Rodríguez-Martos that a ship “with many problems” was headed to Barcelona. The deacon reported it to port authorities, who boarded the vessel in Spain and required the shipowner to fix the issues, Rodríguez-Martos said.