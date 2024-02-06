President Donald Trump delivered what sounded like one of his typical meandering, grievance-laden campaign speeches on Friday, but it was where he did it — inside the U.S. Department of Justice — that mattered.

The appearance marked Trump’s clearest exertion yet of personal control over the country’s federal law enforcement apparatus, which is normally run by appointees who keep at least an arm’s length from the president to avoid the appearance that politics are governing prosecutorial decisions. Trump, instead, embraced the notion of the agency as his own personal tool of vengeance.

“As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred,” Trump told the audience, with Attorney General Pam Bondi (who is technically the country’s chief law enforcement officer) and FBI Director Kash Patel in the audience.

One of Trump's favorite campaign songs, “YMCA,” played after he wrapped up his nearly hourlong address inside the department's ceremonial Great Hall.

Here’s a look at what Trump said, what the reality is and the significance of his words.

Enemies

“The same scum you have been dealing with for years. Guys like Andrew Weissman, deranged Jack Smith. There’s a guy named Norm Eisen, I don’t even know what he looks like. His name is Norm Eisen of CREW; he’s been after me for nine years.”

Trump named lawyers and a legal nonprofit that he has tangled with over the years, which could serve as a roadmap for people he would like prosecuted by the officials in the room with him.

Trump named lawyer Eisen, but misidentified him as running the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which unsuccessfully sued to block Trump from running for reelection due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eisen was with the organization during part of Trump’s first term but has since left.

Trump rained vitriol on CREW as well as Eisen, who remains staunchly opposed to Trump and co-founded an online publication, The Contrarian, to take on the new administration. Still, Trump claimed Eisen has been “violent,” which is laughable. He’s a lawyer who’s never used physical force toward Trump.

Weissman was lead prosecutor for the investigation into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia during Trump’s first term. One of the people Weissman convicted in that probe, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, watched the speech and was warmly introduced by Trump himself.

Trump also name-checked Smith, who was the special prosecutor who filed charges against Trump for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election and for hoarding classified documents at his Florida resort.

Notably, the president didn’t name a single possible crime these lawyers or CREW committed other than opposing him.

Media

“I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they are really corrupt and they are illegal. What they do is illegal.”

This was a remarkable moment — the president of the United States telling his Department of Justice that he believes the media are illegal because they write bad things about him.