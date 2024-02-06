WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate confirmed billionaire investor Scott Bessent on Monday to serve as President Donald Trump's treasury secretary, giving him the delicate balancing act of cutting taxes and curbing deficits while putting forward a plan on tariffs that doesn't jeopardize growth.

He cleared the Senate roll call with bipartisan support, in a 68 to 29 vote.

The South Carolina resident will be the first openly gay individual in the role, a historic first as Trump seeks novel ways to implement a policy agenda driven by both billionaire business leaders with concerns over regulations and a populist base that wants government leaders to fight for them.

Bessent, a past supporter of Democrats who once worked for George Soros, has become an enthusiastic supporter of Trump.

He has said the U.S. faces economic calamity if Congress does not renew key provisions of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that are set to expire Dec. 31, 2025. Negotiating the extension of those tax cuts will be one of his major responsibilities even as he has also pushed for 3% annual growth, significant trims to deficits and increasing domestic oil production by 3 million barrels a day.

Bessent cleared the Senate Finance committee on a 16-11 bipartisan vote. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire approved Bessent's nomination in committee.

However, he faced pushback from Democrats on unpaid tax liabilities.