WorldJanuary 9, 2025

Schools cancel classes across the Southern US as another burst of winter storms move in

DALLAS (AP) — Schools and buildings from Texas to Georgia were shut down Thursday or prepared to close ahead of freezing rain and snow forecast for much of the Southern U.S. as another burst of

JAMIE STENGLE and SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create ice on grass ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create ice on grass ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A sign warns drivers of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region tomorrow in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A sign warns drivers of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region tomorrow in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Students board a USD265 school bus on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Wichita, Kan. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Students board a USD265 school bus on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Wichita, Kan. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Phillip Stanford prepares firewood for sale ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Phillip Stanford prepares firewood for sale ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Sterling Howard tosses firewood to prepare for sale ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Sterling Howard tosses firewood to prepare for sale ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Icicles hang from a sign entering the city of Owensboro, Ky, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, as rigidly cold weather sets in after winter storm Blair. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
Icicles hang from a sign entering the city of Owensboro, Ky, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, as rigidly cold weather sets in after winter storm Blair. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
Taking advantage of the lingering ice and snow from the recent winter weather event, Dawson Mauro, 6, races down a steep hill behind Chautauqua Park while sledding, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
Taking advantage of the lingering ice and snow from the recent winter weather event, Dawson Mauro, 6, races down a steep hill behind Chautauqua Park while sledding, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
University of Louisville student Alex Hernandez scrapes the ice and snow from the front windshield of his car, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky, while getting the vehicle ready to drive back to the college after being home for winter break. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
University of Louisville student Alex Hernandez scrapes the ice and snow from the front windshield of his car, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky, while getting the vehicle ready to drive back to the college after being home for winter break. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
Willie Barnes, 63, who is homeless, talks with a homeless outreach advocate offering shelter as temperatures are forecast to be in the forties this evening Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Willie Barnes, 63, who is homeless, talks with a homeless outreach advocate offering shelter as temperatures are forecast to be in the forties this evening Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A harbor light is covered by ice at the church street power boat ramp on during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A harbor light is covered by ice at the church street power boat ramp on during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A pedestrian bundles up as he walks on the street during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A pedestrian bundles up as he walks on the street during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Leaves are frozen in the ice of the Arrington Lagoon Fountain during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Leaves are frozen in the ice of the Arrington Lagoon Fountain during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Pedestrians bundle up as they walk along the shore of Lake Michigan at Montrose beach during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Pedestrians bundle up as they walk along the shore of Lake Michigan at Montrose beach during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Omar Gonzalez, 70, who is homeless, right, talks with a security guard he sits on a park bench with his belongings as temperatures are forecast to be in the forties this evening Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Omar Gonzalez, 70, who is homeless, right, talks with a security guard he sits on a park bench with his belongings as temperatures are forecast to be in the forties this evening Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Sterling Howard splits logs for firewood ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Sterling Howard splits logs for firewood ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Samuel Sotelo moves branches as cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Samuel Sotelo moves branches as cold temperatures and a lawn sprinkler create icicle on a tree ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the North Texas region later tomorrow Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Pedestrians bundle up as they take a walk during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Pedestrians bundle up as they take a walk during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Snow covers the shore of Lake Michigan during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Snow covers the shore of Lake Michigan during cold weather in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man rides a bicycle during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man rides a bicycle during cold weather in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DALLAS (AP) — Schools and buildings from Texas to Georgia were shut down Thursday or prepared to close ahead of freezing rain and snow forecast for much of the Southern U.S. as another burst of plunging temperatures and winter storms threatened to again snarl travel.

Texas schools canceled classes for more than 1 million students in anticipation of icy and potentially dangerous conditions that could last into Friday. Closures also kept students home in Kansas City and Arkansas' capital, Little Rock, while Virginia's capital, Richmond, remained under a weather-related boil advisory.

The cold snap coincided with rare January wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area, forcing residents to flee from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

Texas braces for snow

In the Dallas area, crews treated roads ahead of the expected arrival of 2 to 4 inches (about 5 to 10 centimeters) of snow Thursday. Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) was expected farther north near Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the state deployed emergency crews in advance and urged residents to avoid driving in bad weather if possible.

Boston native Gina Eaton, who stocked up on groceries in Dallas ahead of the storm, said she has some trepidation sharing roads with drivers unaccustomed to ice and snow.

“Even if there is ice, I’m very comfortable driving in it,” Eaton said. “It’s just other people that scare me.”

Roads could be slick Friday as 75,000 fans were expected head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the college football championship semifinal between Texas and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Arlington spokesperson Susan Shrock said crews will be ready to address any hazardous road conditions.

Southern discomfort

A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain was expected along a stretch from New Mexico to Alabama. Forecasters said the heaviest amounts were likely in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

The system was expected to push northeastward by Friday with heavy snow and freezing rain all the way to the Virginia and North Carolina coasts. As much as 8 inches (about 20 centimeters) of snow could fall in parts of Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia through Saturday, the weather service said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the closure of some state offices on Friday. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city offices would be closed, with employees working remotely.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said he expected schools across the state to close Friday, although decisions will be made at the local level.

The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually spins around the North Pole, but it sometimes ventures south into the U.S., Europe and Asia. Some experts say such events are happening more frequently, paradoxically, because of a warming world.

The agricultural impact

Some parts of Kansas have received nearly an entire year's average of snow over the past few days, hitting farmers and ranchers “in ways that we haven't seen in this area for a very, very long time, potentially a lifetime,” said Chip Redmond, a meteorologist at Kansas State University.

Calves are especially at risk and can die when temperatures slip below zero. And so much snow in rural areas can keep farmers from reaching herds with food and water

In northern Florida, growers were most concerned about ferns that are cultivated for floral arrangements, with Valentine's Day only a month away.

A boil-water order for Virginia's capital

Richmond will remain under the boil-water advisory until at least Friday as officials work to restore the water reservoir system, which malfunctioned after a storm caused a power outage, Mayor Danny Avula said.

The city of more than 200,000 was distributing bottled water at 11 sites and delivering it to older residents and others who are unable to get to those locations, officials said.

“We've got families in the city, they don't have any water,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday. “We've got young children where mothers are asking, ‘What do I do about baby formula?’”

Travel dangers and delays

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been delayed or canceled this week amid the winter storms. Hundreds of car accidents have also been reported this week in Virginia, where three people were killed, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky.

Other weather-related fatal accidents have occurred since last weekend in West Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas.

___

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press reporters Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City; Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta; Nadia Lathan in Austin, Texas; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Chris O’Meara in Tampa, Florida; John Raby in Cross Lanes, West Virginia; Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky; and Julie Walker in New York contributed.

___

Read more of the AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/climate-and-environment

