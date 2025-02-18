In Fresno, California, social media rumors about impending immigration raids at the city's schools left some parents panicking — even though the raids were all hoaxes. In Denver, a real immigration raid at an apartment complex led to scores of students staying home from school, according to a lawsuit. And in Alice, Texas, a school official incorrectly told parents that Border Patrol agents might board school buses to check immigration papers.

President Donald Trump's immigration policies already are affecting schools across the country, as officials find themselves responding to rising anxiety among parents and their children, including those who are here legally. Trump's executive actions vastly expanded who is eligible for deportation and lifted a ban on immigration enforcement in schools.

While many public and school officials have been working to encourage immigrants to send their children to school, some have done the opposite. Meanwhile, Republicans in Oklahoma and Tennessee have put forward proposals that would make it difficult — or even impossible — for children in the country illegally and U.S.-born children of parents without documentation to attend school at all.

As they weigh the risks, many families have struggled with separating facts from rumor.

In the Alice Independent School District in Texas, school officials told parents that the district “received information” that U.S. Border Patrol agents could ask students about their citizenship status during field trips on school buses that pass through checkpoints about 60 miles from the Texas-Mexico border. The information ended up being false.

Angelib Hernandez of Aurora, Colorado, began keeping her children home from their schools a few days a week after Trump’s inauguration. Now she doesn’t send them at all.

She’s worried immigration agents will visit her children’s schools, detain them and separate her family.

“They’ve told me, ‘Hopefully we won’t ever be detained by ourselves,’” she said. “That would terrify them.”

Hernandez and her children arrived about a year ago and applied for asylum. She was working through the proper legal channels to remain in the U.S., but changes in immigration policies have made her status tenuous.

In the past week, her fears have intensified. Now, she says, her perception is “everyone” — from Spanish-language media to social media to other students and parents — is giving the impression that immigration agents plan to enter Denver-area schools. The school tells parents that kids are safe. “But we don’t trust it.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not known to have entered schools anywhere. But the possibility has alarmed families enough that some districts are pushing for a change in the policy allowing agents to operate in schools.

Denver Public Schools last week sued the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the Trump administration of interfering with the education of young people in its care. Denver took in 43,000 migrants from the southern border last year, including children who ended up in the city’s public schools. Attendance at schools where migrant kids are concentrated has fallen in recent weeks, the district said in the lawsuit, saying the immigration raid at a local apartment complex was a factor.

The support Denver schools have given to students and families to help through the uncertainty involves "tasks that distract and divert resources from DPS’s core and essential educational mission,” lawyers for the district said in the lawsuit.