Flames were already attacking the campus of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center when the cantor, Ruth Berman Harris, and three companions rushed in to rescue its sacred Torah scrolls.

Physically, that’s now all that is left of the 80-year-old synagogue, destroyed by wildfires that also destroyed a mosque, a Catholic parish and a half-dozen Protestant churches. Many members of these congregations were among the thousands of Angelenos who lost their homes this week. As the threat of new fires persisted, clergy were left with the huge challenges of offering comfort and pondering paths toward rebuilding and recovery.

“There’s absolutely nothing except for a few walls and the empty space,” said the Pasadena Jewish Center’s executive director, Melissa Levy.

Nevertheless, hundreds of its congregants have gone to the site “to say, ‘Goodbye’” to the places where they celebrated milestones in their faith and family lives, Levy added.

Navigating road closures to rescue Torah scrolls

Berman Harris — along with her husband, another congregant and a custodian — managed to get the Torah scrolls into their cars and whisked away to safety before the synagogue was engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

“It’s the heartbeat of any Jewish community,” she said of the Torah. That’s why, despite road closures, she rushed in to try to save the scrolls after a congregant who lives near the temple called her to say the flames were getting closer.

Several houses of worship were destroyed in Pasadena and Altadena, including a mosque — Masjid Al-Taqwa. Its imam lost his house as well, said Enjy El-Kadi, digital communication manager for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Los Angeles.

The wildfires destroyed Altadena Community Church, as well as several homes owned by members of the congregation of about 60 people, said its pastor, the Rev. Paul Tellström.

“It’s shocking,” said Tellström. “It’s a reminder to us of all of the fragility of life.”

Worship without a building

The church, built in the 1940’s, was known for its colorful stained glass and for hosting a popular choir.

The church’s Facebook page shared images of the building engulfed in flames. Another photo showed parishioners singing outdoors. Underneath, the image it read: “WE are the church! We can worship anywhere.”

“This is a big blow, but it will not impede our progress,” Tellström said. “The most important takeaway is that we are the church — not the building."

Altadena United Methodist Church also burned down, as did the homes of many members, according to Facebook posts by its pastor, the Rev. J. Andre Wilson. He said that this Sunday, the church would have a brief online service.

“Our building is gone,” he wrote. “But YOU and US, are the church.”

Fire spoils church's weekend wedding plans

Ricardo Springs II, a church member who came to see the remains of the building, said the congregation had been planning this Sunday to host the wedding of a couple that recently joined the church.

The devastation is “just heartbreaking,” he said. “God will see us through this.”

“My sons grew up in this church, my wife grew up in this church,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday. “It’s an awesome church community.”

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Altadena also was destroyed.