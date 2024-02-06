All sections
WorldFebruary 13, 2025

Saudi educator known for charity and prisoner work wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize

JON GAMBRELL and MALAK HARB, Associated Press
Saudi Arabian teacher Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, left, receives the Global Teacher Prize trophy from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum at a ceremony awarding the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saudi Arabian teacher Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, left, receives the Global Teacher Prize trophy from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum at a ceremony awarding the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saudi Arabian teacher Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, left, receives the Global Teacher Prize trophy from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum as Varkey foundation founder Sunny Varkey, right, applauds at a ceremony awarding the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saudi Arabian teacher Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, poses with the Global Teacher Prize trophy at a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saudi Arabian teacher Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, walks off the stage after receiving the Global Teacher Prize trophy from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum at a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum arrives at a ceremony to present the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi educator known for his charity work and instructing prisoners won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize on Thursday.

Mansour al-Mansour received the award at the end of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, an annual event that draws leaders from across the globe.

Al-Mansour is also an author and is known for work in his community, including a program that helped ensure people had access to air conditioning maintenance during Saudi Arabia's scorching summer months.

The prize is awarded by the Varkey Foundation, whose founder, Sunny Varkey, established the for-profit GEMS Education company that runs dozens of schools in Egypt, Qatar and the UAE.

Al-Mansour is the ninth teacher to win the award from the foundation, which first began handing out the prize in 2015.

Past winners have included a Kenyan teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor, a Palestinian primary school teacher who teaches her students about non-violence and a Canadian educator who taught a remote Arctic village of Inuit students.

GEMS Education, or Global Education Management Systems, is one of the world's largest private school operators and is believed to be worth billions. Its success has followed that of Dubai, where only private schools offer classes for the children of the foreigners who power its economy.

GEMS plans to open a school later this year targeting the children of the ultra-wealthy families now moving to booming, skyscraper-studded Dubai.

The Gems School of Research and Innovation in Dubai, which is planned to have a robotics lab, an Olympic-size swimming pool and an elevated football pitch that doubles as a helipad, will charge fees running from $31,000 for students in pre-K and kindergarten to $56,000 for high-school seniors.

