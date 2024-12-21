All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 21, 2024

Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

AP News, Associated Press
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims upside down while waving to a visitor, inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims upside down while waving to a visitor, inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed as Santa Claus, fist bumps a visitor, from inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium, as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed as Santa Claus, fist bumps a visitor, from inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium, as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors watch divers dressed as Mother Christmas and Santa Claus swim inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium, as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Visitors watch divers dressed as Mother Christmas and Santa Claus swim inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium, as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Divers dressed as Mother Christmas and Santa Claus, swim inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Divers dressed as Mother Christmas and Santa Claus, swim inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)
Diver Felipe Luna, dressed in a Santa Claus suit, swims inside a tank at the AquaRio Marine Aquarium as part of an annual Christmas tradition, in Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/ Bruna Prado)ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities.

Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better.

“Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This version of Santa Claus is Felippe Luna, 39, a senior animal handler at AquaRio. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

Dressed as Santa, Luna dives into the aquarium’s 924,602-gallon tank to feed marine animals, including sharks. “For the kids, seeing Santa Claus under water is already incredible. And Santa feeding a shark by hand? That’s unforgettable,” Luna said.

The Santa Claus dive runs daily at AquaRio through Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 21
Penn State opens the College Football Playoff by steamrollin...
WorldDec. 21
Amazon and Starbucks workers are on strike. Trump might have...
WorldDec. 21
What Trump's decision to wade into spending fight tells us a...
WorldDec. 21
Shutdown saga exposes new fault lines for Speaker Johnson an...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ex-OpenAI engineer who raised legal concerns about the technology he helped build has died
WorldDec. 21
Ex-OpenAI engineer who raised legal concerns about the technology he helped build has died
Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
WorldDec. 21
Top-ranking NYPD officer abruptly resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
It's eggnog season. The boozy beverage dates back to medieval England but remains a holiday hit
WorldDec. 21
It's eggnog season. The boozy beverage dates back to medieval England but remains a holiday hit
Albania to close TikTok for a year blaming it for promoting violence among children
WorldDec. 21
Albania to close TikTok for a year blaming it for promoting violence among children
Blake Lively accuses 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign
WorldDec. 21
Blake Lively accuses 'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign
Biden signs bill that averts government shutdown and brings a close to days of Washington upheaval
WorldDec. 21
Biden signs bill that averts government shutdown and brings a close to days of Washington upheaval
Here's a look at the $100 billion in disaster relief in the government spending bill
WorldDec. 21
Here's a look at the $100 billion in disaster relief in the government spending bill
Vatican advances beatification process for Belgium's king who abdicated rather than approve abortion
WorldDec. 21
Vatican advances beatification process for Belgium's king who abdicated rather than approve abortion
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy