All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 22, 2024

Santa braves the sticky heat of the Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children in remote village

CATALAO, Brazil (AP) — Santa Claus braved the sticky heat of the Amazon rainforest this weekend, taking two boats to bring gifts to the children of a small village near the Brazilian city of Manaus.

FERNANDO CRISPIM, Associated Press
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is received by young residents after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is received by young residents after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, waves as he arrives on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, waves as he arrives on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is carried by his helpers after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is carried by his helpers after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young Amazonian resident strikes a ball towards Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, who gave the ball to the boy after Barroso arrived on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
A young Amazonian resident strikes a ball towards Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, who gave the ball to the boy after Barroso arrived on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is embraced by a young resident after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, is embraced by a young resident after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, joins young residents in a pick up soccer game after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to the children, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, joins young residents in a pick up soccer game after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to the children, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, presents a gift to a young resident after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, presents a gift to a young resident after arriving on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, waves as he arrives on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Jorge Barroso, dressed as Santa Claus, waves as he arrives on a boat to distribute Christmas gifts to children who live in the riverside communities of the Amazon, in Iranduba, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CATALAO, Brazil (AP) — Santa Claus braved the sticky heat of the Amazon rainforest this weekend, taking two boats to bring gifts to the children of a small village near the Brazilian city of Manaus.

The visit was arranged by Amigos do Papai Noel, a Brazilian charity that has been taking gifts to children in the Amazon rainforest for the past 26 years.

“For the children of the rivers, the people of the countryside, nothing new happens,” said Raimunda Ferrera Vieira a community leader in the village of Catalao, which received Santa on Saturday. “This here for us was a gift from God.”

More than 600 children from different villages gathered in Catalao to receive presents from Santa, who dressed in his traditional nightcap, white gloves and red suit, while enduring the stifling jungle heat.

To get to the kids, the Brazilian Santa sailed on a large boat down the Amazon river, then paddled a canoe along a swampy tributary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dozens of volunteers formed a line to Santa’s boat to help him unload his holiday cargo of stuffed animals, dolls and soccer balls. And two of the helper even had to carry Santa off his boat to prevent his boots from getting wet, due to the lack of a pier.

According to Amigos do Papa Noel, changes in the weather have complicated gift deliveries.

This year, the water levels of the two largest rivers in the area, the Amazon and the Rio Negro, are still low. So children had to gather in a community where the river was deep enough for Santa’s boat to arrive.

“We knew this would be difficult” said Pedro Carvalho Filho, a computer programmer who manages Amigos do Papai Noel. “Usually on this day we make three deliveries to the riverside communities.”

Still, Santa said all the sweat and toil was worth it.

“Every child in every community always smiles back” said Santa impersonator Jorge Alberto Moreira. “Wherever you go there’s a smile, it’s a great joy.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 23
New York City police apprehend suspect in the death of a wom...
WorldDec. 22
Pickup truck driver killed by police after driving through b...
WorldDec. 22
174 Colorado skiers and snowboarders rescued after a lift cr...
WorldDec. 22
Trump threatens to try take back the Panama Canal. The US re...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Tiger's son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one
WorldDec. 22
Tiger's son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one
What we know about the deadly Christmas market attack in Germany
WorldDec. 22
What we know about the deadly Christmas market attack in Germany
Russia's Putin holds talks with Slovakian PM Fico, in a rare visit to Moscow by an EU leader
WorldDec. 22
Russia's Putin holds talks with Slovakian PM Fico, in a rare visit to Moscow by an EU leader
A million taxpayers will soon receive up to $1,400 from the IRS. Who are they and why now?
WorldDec. 22
A million taxpayers will soon receive up to $1,400 from the IRS. Who are they and why now?
When 2025 arrives, so will the end of the amateur athlete in college sports
WorldDec. 22
When 2025 arrives, so will the end of the amateur athlete in college sports
NASA's Parker Solar Probe aims to fly closer to the sun like never before
WorldDec. 22
NASA's Parker Solar Probe aims to fly closer to the sun like never before
Destructive Cyclone Chido unearths tensions between locals and migrants in France's Mayotte
WorldDec. 22
Destructive Cyclone Chido unearths tensions between locals and migrants in France's Mayotte
Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead during Christmas food distribution
WorldDec. 22
Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead during Christmas food distribution
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy