SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four fraternity members at San Diego State University are facing felony charges in connection with a skit performed at a party last year during which a pledge was set on fire, causing third-degree burns that covered over 16 percent of his body, prosecutors said.

Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 were all charged with at least one felony Monday in San Diego Superior Court. All pleaded not guilty.

The four included active members and pledges of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The fraternity did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press requesting to speak to them. A voicemail was left with attorney Michael Malowney, who is representing Cooper, asking for comment. A similar message was also left with the office of Jay Temple, who is representing Cowling. Serrano and Larsen are being represented by unnamed public defenders.

Over the years, SDSU fraternities have had several problems that have prompted investigations, and at least a half a dozen have been put on probation over the past two years, according to the university's website. In 2020, the university investigated allegations whether a frat leader promoted blackout drinking. It came a year after the death of a freshman who fell out of a bunk bed and cracked his skull after a night of drinking with his fraternity.

The fraternity was already on probation by the university for violating its policies on alcohol and hazing when its members planned a large party at the fraternity house Feb. 17, 2024, that involved a skit in which Serrano would set Larsen on fire, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office.